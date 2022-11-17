Cohasset High girls soccer team defeats Hampshire in state semifinal

LEOMINSTER— Redemption.

That’s been the word to describe the Cohasset High girls soccer team’s soccer playoff run back to the Division 4 state championship.

And that’s just the Mindset longtime Coach Deb Beal wanted her players to have.

“We learned a lot about ourselves in that state tournament run last year,” said Beal. “And to lose in overtime to Hamilton-Wenham (in the state final) was nothing short of devastating, but I knew I had the same core of kids coming back.

“As hard as it is in the moment you have to remember what that feels like. We brought it up the first day of practice.”

And remember that loss they did.

Cohasset's Farrah Jackson hugs Cohasset's Peyton Lord after scoring to give Cohasset the 1-0 lead during first half action of the Division 4 Elite 8 game against Blackstone Valley Tech at Scituate High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

The top-seeded Skippers (16-1-3) defeated No. 4 Hampshire Regional, 3-1, in the semifinals on Wednesday at Doyle Field to Catapult them back to a match for the state title. Cohasset will play No. 2 Northbridge (17-3-2) on Saturday at 12:30 pm back at Doyle Field.

She may not have personally found the back of the net, but sophomore Tess Barrett was an Offensive Nightmare for Hampshire Regional. Barrett, who plays midfield, was involved on every single scoring play. Her ball-handling skills, shots, and corner kicks were tough for the Raiders team to contain.

