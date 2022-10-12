Cohasset High girls soccer eyeing a state championship banner

COHASSET – With just a few key players gone from last season’s run to the Division 4 state Championship game, not much has changed for the Cohasset High girls soccer team as it works its way back to what its hopes will be another shot at a state title .

“I’ve got another group of really talented soccer players this season,” Coach Deb Beal said after watching her team charge out to a 7-1-1 to start the new season. “These are kids that really, really love playing soccer. They’re club soccer kids who play the game all year.”

Cohasset goalie Tessa Curatola, center, deflects a Notre Dame Academy corner kick.

Not only do they love playing the game, but the Skippers are also pretty good at their chosen sport. The only stumbles thus far have been a 7-1 loss to Notre Dame Academy-Hingham and a 2-2 tie with Sandwich High.

“That game with NDA was a great lesson for us. We’d started the season with good wins against Carver and Rockland (by a combined score of 13-0), but we didn’t play well at all against Notre Dame. They made us pay for every one of our mistakes. The good thing about that game was we recovered right away and got back to playing good soccer again,” Beal said.

