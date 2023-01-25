Cohasset High girls basketball defeats East Bridgewater

COHASSET — After looking at the stats of Cohasset High girls basketball leading scorer Sarah Chenette, you’d be surprised by what you see in person.

The 19.4-points-a-night scorer is actually a defensive-minded guard. As a junior captain, it just so happens that her defense leads to offense on the court. That’s exactly what happened in Tuesday night’s 39-29 win over East Bridgewater.

More:Buzzer-beaters and a 1K celebration: Vote for the HS Girls Basketball Player of the Week

“It feels great, especially coming from our defense,” Chenette said of the win, which improved the Skippers to 8-3. “We held them to 29 points. Just shows that as the season’s going on we’re playing Stronger together as a team.”

Offensively, Chenette put up 10 points, six of them in the fourth quarter as the Skippers pulled away. She was also perfect from the line in the fourth quarter, hitting all four free throws. But it wasn’t about the points scored, more so about the points that were prevented.

Hull's Elly Thomas dives for the loose ball before Cohasset's Sarah Chenette can get to it during second quarter action of their game against Cohasset at Cohasset High on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

“I feel like sometimes this is a game where someone else gets an opportunity,” said Chenette. “And when we were low and everybody wasn’t scoring as much, everybody powered through by not (committing) turnovers. We really were coming together.”

Cohasset floor general Laney Larsen also starred in this one. She and Chenette had a defensive chemistry that caused turnovers in the back court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button