Cohasset High football runs through Clinton to the Division 7 Final Four

SCITUATE — At the start of the 2021 season, the Cohasset High football team shifted its offensive scheme.

It wasn’t pretty as the Skippers worked out the Kinks moving to the spread after running an under-center offense. Center Ben Joyce, who is now a junior, struggled adjusting.

“It was so new, they hadn’t really mastered the snap yet,” said Cohasset Coach Pete Afanasiw. “We couldn’t get snaps off in our scrimmages against Scituate and Rockland.”

There were some speed bumps early in the 2021 campaign. Cohasset started 0-2, but then won its last 10 games, including a Division 7 state title. All of the 2021 team’s Offensive line graduated except for Joyce. As the Skippers formed a new unit up front this fall, Joyce was the glue holding the line together.

And now the big guys up front have the offense humming. Well. 2 Cohasset ran for nearly 400 yards in Thursday’s 27-14 win over No. 7 Clinton in the Division 7 quarterfinals.

The Cohasset High football team poses for a photo after defeating Clinton, 27-14, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 to advance to the Division 7 Final Four.

“It always starts with the hogs,” said Joyce.

The Skippers (8-1) will play No. 3 Saint Bernard’s (9-1) in the semifinals next week (date, time and location to be determined).

Senior quarterback Will Baker and junior Liam Appleton benefited most from the play of Cohasset’s Offensive line on Thursday. Baker ran 22 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns (he also threw a 29-yard TD pass to Jamie Smith) while Appleton averaged just shy of 18 yards a carry as he ran 12 times for 214 yards and a TD.

