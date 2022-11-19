Cohasset High football falls to St. Bernard’s in Div. 7 semifinals

COHASSET – The scabs and dried blood on his forearms, as well as the Tears you could hear in his voice, spoke volumes as Will Baker tried to put Cohasset High’s 32-19 loss to St. Bernard’s into perspective.

The senior Captain and two-way starter and the rest of his Skipper teammates left everything they had on the Burlington High football field Friday night in the Div. 7 state semifinals, but the impressive running game of the Bernardians was too much to overcome.

“I’m going to remember everything about this group. I’m so proud of what we were able to do last year (when they won the Division 7 state title) and this season we were a new team and everyone thought we couldn’t go back again,” said Baker. “We accomplished so much together. It’s not every year you get to play in the state Final Four. I’m so proud of every single one of my teammates.”

St. Bernard’s (9-1) moves on to the final stop in the tourney journey, Gillette Stadium, where it will take on West Boylston for the Division 7 state Championship (time and date TBA).

While a state title is no longer in play for the 8-2 Skippers, retaining the South Shore League’s Tobin Division title is now the mission. Cohasset and Hull High will meet up Thanksgiving morning to decide the league champion.

Hull beat Old Colony Voke, 35-12, Friday night to earn a spot in the Division 8 state title game against KIPP Academy.

St. Bernard’s put its eggs all in one basket offensively, using two strong running backs all game long up the middle and to the outside behind a large and Athletic Offensive line. They didn’t throw one pass Friday night, preferring to put things literally in the hands of senior Captains Damien Jones (three TDs, 200 yards rushing, and an interception) and Antonio Mancini (TD, 170 yards on the ground).

“This loss wasn’t for a lack of effort, it was for a lack of execution on our part,” Cohasset head Coach Peter Afanasiw said. “(St. Bernard’s) was the best running team we saw this season. They do what they do, and they do it very well. When you have the kind of players they have in those two backs, why would you go away from what’s successful?”

Four Offensive snaps into the game, St. Bernard’s was on the scoreboard. Jones took the handoff, went left, and then cut back across the field for a 29-yard score. They added the two-point conversion, and it was an 8-0 game right away.

Cohasset looked like it would give the ball right back, but the Skippers’ punt deflected off a St. Bernard player and Teddy Fox was right there to scoop it up at the 35. The junior lineman was all around the football early in the game. He also recovered an onside kick at the start of the drive.

Given a second chance, the Skippers moved the ball to the 1 and Baker took it home from there to cut the deficit to 8-6.

The next two St. Bernard possessions ended in points on scoring runs by Jones (26 yards) and then Mancini (four yards) to push the lead out to 24-6.

Cohasset dug into its bag of tricks on its next drive. Faced with a fourth down, they got into punt formation but instead hiked the ball to sophomore Jack Cullinan and he gained enough yards for the first down. Baker took the next snap 31 yards, dragging a defender into the end zone with him to cut the lead to 24-12.

With less than 4:00 to go in the half, St. Bernard’s had just enough time for one more scoring drive. Jones took a direct snap 10 yards into the end zone on the final play of the second quarter. The successful two-point conversion sent them into the break leading 32-12.

Cohasset scored the only points of the second half with 9:00 left in the game when Baker found senior Charlie Donovan alone in the end zone for a 31-yard score. Thomas Hanson’s extra point closed out the scoring at 32-19.

The motto at the bottom of the Cohasset roster reads “11 Skippers, 1 Ship”. Senior Captain Santiago Talavera-Rubio tried to put into words what playing football with this group meant to him.

“It’s heartbreaking right now. I love my co-captains and all my teammates,” said Talavera-Rubio. “I wouldn’t change anything (about this season). We left it all out on the field.”

Afanasiw had high praise for the work this year’s team put into trying to stay at the top of the mountain in Division 7.

“This is a great group of kids. They got to win the Super Bowl title last year and they’ve always been great to be around,” he said. “They’re not just skilled football players. They are hard competitors and great kids who also do well in the classroom. They are the perfect role models you’d want from the coaching perspective to represent your school and your community.”

