Cohasset High boys basketball 2022-23 season preview

QUINCY — When a team finds itself treading in uncharted waters, it’s either sink or swim.

The Cohasset High boys basketball team’s Division 4 playoff run last winter was stopped by Wareham, 52-50, in the Round of 16. If the Skippers want to make a Deeper dive into the Playoffs this season, they’ll have to figure out their depth first.

Because with only seven players available for last Tuesday’s preseason scrimmage against North Quincy the Skippers aren’t going to win any strength-in-numbers battles.

But that just forms the “us against them” mentality.

“I’m trying to convince them that we’re like the Marines — the few, the proud — because there’s only a couple of us,” said Cohasset Coach Bo Ruggiero.

The Skippers may have to deal with small numbers, but that just leaves more opportunities for the players who are on the roster. That includes the underclassmen who will get a chance to shine.

For a program that’s been a consistent winner, this Skippers team will have an almost completely new look.

“My guys, we have brand new people,” said Ruggiero. “We have one starter back from last year, so I’m happy with the fact they’re pushing themselves to be competitive. (We have) a lot of sophomores, a couple Seniors that really didn’t play, so I’m happy and our players will get a chance to move forward.”

