Cohasset High boys basketball 2022-23 season preview

QUINCY — When a team finds itself treading in uncharted waters, it’s either sink or swim.

The Cohasset High boys basketball team’s Division 4 playoff run last winter was stopped by Wareham, 52-50, in the Round of 16. If the Skippers want to make a Deeper dive into the Playoffs this season, they’ll have to figure out their depth first.

Because with only seven players available for last Tuesday’s preseason scrimmage against North Quincy the Skippers aren’t going to win any strength-in-numbers battles.

But that just forms the “us against them” mentality.

“I’m trying to convince them that we’re like the Marines — the few, the proud — because there’s only a couple of us,” said Cohasset Coach Bo Ruggiero.

The Skippers may have to deal with small numbers, but that just leaves more opportunities for the players who are on the roster. That includes the underclassmen who will get a chance to shine.

For a program that’s been a consistent winner, this Skippers team will have an almost completely new look.

“My guys, we have brand new people,” said Ruggiero. “We have one starter back from last year, so I’m happy with the fact they’re pushing themselves to be competitive. (We have) a lot of sophomores, a couple Seniors that really didn’t play, so I’m happy and our players will get a chance to move forward.”

Ruggiero is hopeful that the mixture of young guys and seniors that make up his rotation will be successful.

“Jack Cullinan is the sophomore point guard,” Ruggiero said. “Sam Larsen was the sophomore starting center. Today we had three other Seniors starting — Jamie Smith, our senior captain, Leighton Kelly and Sam Coletta, who is a 5-8 senior guard.”

Ruggiero also mentioned his 6-foot sophomore Will Henley will be coming off the thin Skippers bench.

Cohasset’s only returning starter, Will Baker, was also on the gridiron a few weeks ago as the starting quarterback. Now his dime passes will count as assists instead of touchdowns.

“He’s about 6-2, 6-3, power kid,” Ruggiero said, “so he makes our zone defense a little bit more effective.”

With so many different changes comes a level of uncertainty, especially in the rugged South Shore League. It’s possible the Skippers will find themselves struggling to stay afloat.

“We will not be in the category we have been,” said Ruggiero. “We were very good. This is my 15th year there and we’ve won a lot of games. I’m not quite sure if we’re going to be at the same level we’ve been — at the 17-, 18-win (mark).

“(But) we’ll be competitive. I’m looking forward to the year and these guys are working well with small numbers.”

With short numbers and a few undersized players, the Skippers will have to be cautious of fouling out against more aggressive teams because the Platoon system is far away from an option.

“We’re going to be undersized, but hopefully we make up for it with executing fundamental skills and not fouling,” Ruggiero said. “We can’t get in foul trouble.”

Whether they’re the Skippers or “Marines,” one thing is for sure — they’ll be diving into their season with high hopes.

“I’m looking forward to my 15th year,” said Ruggiero. “We won the league championship last year. We won it two years ago and we’ve obviously been in the tournament every year, so I’m really excited about it.”