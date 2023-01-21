Coffee County Arts Alliance’s ‘Forever Young’ features Enterprise native

FOR THE LEDGER



Enterprise native Brad Baker is among the artists who will be on stage at the Coffee County Arts Alliance’s Forever Young to be held Feb. 7 at 7 pm at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale for the event Sponsored by the City of Enterprise at The Olive Fruit on Main Street, Yancey Parker’s at Westgate Shopping Center or online at www.coffeecountyartsalliance.com.

Forever Young joins five best friends in a music-filled Suburban basement. Upon arrival they reveal their parents’ eclectic record collection, one that’s filled with the greatest hits of all time. One-by-one they introduce themselves and the music that changed their lives forever.

From there, this multi-talented cast takes the audience back to the moments where the music they found was all that mattered. After meeting each cast member and the music that shaped them, it’s time to go even farther back to their high school years where they share the hits that taught them how to love. Next, their story continues as they step out of their youth and into a world of uncertainty.

People are also reading…

Originally from Enterprise and a Graduate of Auburn University, Baker has performed in numerous theaters nationally and internationally. Baker’s musical career has taken him aboard ships large and small. His favorite voyages include The Show Boat Branson Belle, and a number of ships with Holland American Cruise Lines. He has also been seen with the world renowned vocal band Cat’s Pajamas who have performed on a number of high profile television shows including, NBC’s The Sing Off, America’s Got Talent, and FOX’s Next Great American Band.

In Act 2 of the show, the audience follows the cast into the lives they lived after leaving their music-filled basement. First joining a Las Vegas crooner doing his best to make it on the stages were Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett sipped whiskey and taught the world to fall in love.

Next, it’s a home sick athlete struggling with stepping out of his small town and into trying to make it as a professional baseball player. From there, a hardworking man with dreams of leaving investment banking behind with the hopes of stepping out from behind his desk and onto a rocking’ country stage. Then another cast member Sails away aboard a cruise ship only to find the high seas aren’t half as good as the places and friends he’s left behind.

And finally, a disillusioned student decides to quit school and travel the world only to find out that running away is just the inspiration he needs to bring the band back together.

The cast then meets in New York City to write the show they have the joy of performing for audiences around the world. Featuring songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and more, this multi-award -winning production showcases Powerhouse vocals, Dynamite choreography, and one Sensational true story that is guaranteed to make you feel…forever young.