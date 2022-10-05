CofC basketball’s mix of veterans, newcomers are ‘tough, competitive dudes’ | Colleges

In his first season as head coach at College of Charleston, Pat Kelsey had to piece together his first Cougars roster.

Kelsey Drew from all levels of basketball: Transfers from Division I, D-II, D-III and junior college schools, and freshmen from everywhere from Fort Mill to Australia and Africa.

They had just three returning players from the Earl Grant era.

While the Cougars don’t have the mass turnover they had a year ago — All-CAA Rookie team members Reyne Smith and Ben Burnham return — there will still be plenty of new faces when Charleston takes the floor this season.

The Cougars welcomed four graduate transfers and five freshmen to their first ‘official’ preseason practice on Oct. 3 at TD Arena.

“I think that’s the nature of the game with the transfer Portal now,” said Kelsey, who led the Cougars to a 17-15 record in his first season. “There’s going to be turnover every year. We have a core group of guys that are returning that know our system, know our culture, can finish the coaches’ sentences. Everything that is being put in, isn’t for the first time.

“Anytime you have that Veteran presence where they can teach the new guys the ropes, the terminology, the culture it makes it a lot easier as a coach.”

Smith, Burnham and Dalton Bolon, who played in the Cougars’ first three games last year before suffering a season-ending foot injury, will make up the core of returning players, along with forwards Raekwon Horton, Babacar Faye and Charles Lampten.

Despite only having a year of college basketball on his resume, Smith, who set a freshman school record with 90 3-pointers last season, is considered one of the veteran leaders on the team.

“Coach has put a real emphasis on some of the returning guys leading this year,” said Smith, who averaged 12.1 points and shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range as a freshman. “I’m ready to take on a bigger leadership role and lead by example. It’s our job to let the new guys know what the expectations are; what the culture is here and I’m really comfortable with the new guys we have coming in this season.”

One of the new transfers who will be counted on heavily this season will be Jaylan Scott.

The 6-5 Scott was twice player of the year and three times the defensive player of the year in his conference, and last year ranked second in NAIA in rebounds, sixth in assists and seventh in steals.

“It’s a big jump competition-wise, and from a Talent and skill level to this level,” said Scott, who averaged 19.2 points and 11.2 rebounds last year for Bethel. “At the end of the day, basketball is basketball and I have to trust what I do. I got to this level by being a focal point on the defensive end of the floor and that’ll continue here. I like to think that I can guard a lot of different positions.”

The other three Graduate transfers include former Wofford guard Ryan Larson and Division II standouts Ante Brzovic, a 6-9 post player from Southeastern Oklahoma State, and Pat Robinson III, a 6-3 guard from West Liberty who has scored more than 2,000 points during his Collegiate career.

“The identity of our program is always going to be based on toughness,” Kelsey said. “We don’t bend on that. If you look at our roster, we’ve got tough, competitive dudes.”

The Cougars open the season against Chattanooga on Nov. 7 at TD Arena.