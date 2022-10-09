Coe drops Central volleyball team

Next Match: Luther 10/12/2022 | 6 p.m October 12 (Wed) / 6 pm Luther History

PELLA— Facing its first ranked opponent of the year, the Central College volleyball fell to No. 20 Coe College Saturday afternoon 25-21, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17.

The Dutch (5-11, 0-4 conference) recovered from a tough second set to take the third set from the Kohawks (17-4, 4-0 conference). Coe has eight wins by sweep already this season.

“When we can take care of the first contact and execute the gameplan, we can compete with the best of them,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “When we struggle with the first contact and do what’s comfortable for us, we struggle. We saw both sides of that tonight.”

Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) had another double-double for Central, recording 18 assists and 16 digs. The Dutch spread the Kills around as Smith and Natalie Gaszynski (senior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.) had seven kills, Elyse Johnson (junior, middle hitter, Kirksville, Mo.) had six while Gracie Daniels (junior, outside hitter, Broken Arrow, Okla.) and Taylor Richards (senior, outside hitter, Ankeny) had five apiece.

Johnson was a part of four blocks while Gaszysnki and Emma Wagler (sophomore, middle hitter, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) each had three. Yvette Flores (sophomore, libero, Windsor, Colo.) had a team-high 19 digs. Avery Rexroat (freshman, setter, Macomb, Ill.) had two service aces and 12 assists.

“When we passed well and found our middles, they were helping us out a lot,” Czipri said. “Our Setters are learning a lot and doing better with decision-making and putting us in positions to succeed.”

Central remains in American Rivers Conference action Wednesday with a home match against Luther College at 6 pm

“We know what we can do,” Czipri said. “We know we are good enough. It’s a matter of mentally being there, believing and executing it.”