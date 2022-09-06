Cody Riley Heads to Slovenia Following UCLA Men’s Basketball Career

One more departing Bruin has put pen to paper and will be heading Overseas to begin his professional career.

UCLA men’s basketball alumnus Cody Riley will be traveling to Slovenia for the upcoming Liga Nova KBM season. The former five-year forward has signed with KK Rogaska for the 2022-23 campaign, the team announced on August 17.

Riley will join forwards Urban Durnik, Ivan Milicevic and center Luka Kraljevic in the frontcourt for Coach Peter Markovinovič. It will be Markovinovič’s first season as the head coach of Rogaska.

