Cody Rhodes Reveals Major Goal for the WWE Title If He Wins at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes wants to bring back the Winged-Eagle version of the WWE Title.

Rhodes appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and said he has a “pipe dream” of bringing the Winged-Eagle belt back, but he hopes he can make it happen if he defeats Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes said the current WWE Title belt is “incredibly special” because it serves as a “walking billboard” for the company.

“Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle,” Rhodes said. “I think there is a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design. Some people like the big eagle, but the Winged Eagle was the one for me. Today’s design with the Giant W is also incredibly special because it’s this walking billboard for the promotion. I don’t want people to think I’m calling a shot, I don’t want people to think I’m going into business for myself. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd.

“If I’m able to get to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi, in Hollywood, if I’m able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that, like I said, that have alluded my family up until now… maybe it’s just a pipe dream, maybe it’s just a thought, a glimmer, but it would be fun to just say Let’s just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle. It’s just a little pipe dream, I had the same pipe dream with the Intercontinental title and I was Lucky enough to make that come to fruition so follow along, because this is where the fun begins.”

The Winged-Eagle version of the WWE Title belt was first introduced on February 5, 1988 as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant faced off on the Main Event, during The Hulkster’s entrance. Andre defeated Hogan in that match, with more than 33 million viewers watching. The title was later retired in 1998 as The Big Eagle belt was introduced.

Below is today’s Episode of The Bump, with Rhodes and Grayson Waller:

