Cody Basketball Tips-off Season in Gillette

The Cody Basketball teams will tip-off their seasons in Gillette this week as they take part in the Remax Early Bird Tournament. The Fillies are coming off a record breaking campaign from a season ago and are led by their senior class. These girls enter the season with one goal, to win a State Title. Last Saturday, they took part in their Blue and Gold Scrimmage for one last tune-up before the season gets going. It was there, that I caught up with Ally Boysen, Reece Niemann and Head Coach Chris Wagner to preview the season ahead.

The Broncs enter year 2 under Head Coach Jay McCarten a more comfortable and confident group. The Broncs know they can make some noise at the 4A level and are determined to prove they belong. Last Saturday, the Broncs took part in their Blue and Gold Scrimmage for one last tune-up before the season gets going. It was there, that I caught up with Kam Niemann, Robby Porter and Head Coach Jay McCarten to preview the season ahead.

The Cody Basketball teams will be in Gillette for the Remax Early Bird Tournament all weekend, with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All of Cody’s Varsity games will be broadcast live on KODI. Full schedule below: