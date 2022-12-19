Coconut Grove Arts Festival Introduces New Selection System for World-Class Festival Miami’s Community News

The Coconut Grove Art Festival (CGAF), returning in February of 2023, is committed to artistic excellence and to remaining one of the top outdoor shows in the United States.

To this effort, and under the tutelage of Executive Director Camille Marchese (photo left), with the support of CGAF President Monty Trainer (right) and the Board of Directors, a new jury selection process has been implemented.

The body of jurists is comprised of renowned artists and art industry veterans from across the country, all of whom share a passion for art and the potential for expanding the Prestige of South Florida’s most beloved festival.

“I want the discerning collector to understand this is a highly curated show,” said Marchese. “While Miami is the Greatest place in the world for this show, the reach, talent, and expression of this show goes far beyond our area.”

How the Jury System Works

The new adjudication process is completely “blind.” In effect, Judges neither know the name, location, ethnicity, nor race of any artist who submits – assuaging the concern that the festival is a showcase of regional talent. Submissions began in May 2022. Judges review each Submission and score each one. These scores determine which artists will get an invitation to the festival.

By the end of the selection process, 285 artists spanning more than a dozen categories – mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, clay, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, watercolor, and print-making – were invited to be a part of the 2023 festival.

Best Talents & Thinkers in Art World

As for the jurors, it was important to the board to assemble Talent from across the country. “We wanted to make sure we had the most critical eyes evaluating the submissions,” continued Marchese. “Being selected for a fine art festival is competitive and we’re proud to have the best talents and thinkers in the art world joining us in this process.”

The jury pool is made up of five participants from as far away as Oregon and New Hampshire. There was a bit of overlapping as several jurors were both artists and show directors. Each is a professional expert in his or her field and is a true believer in the mission of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

“In the end, our commitment is to produce the number one art festival in the country. Our director is a true believer in the mission of the Coconut Grove Art Festival,” said Trainer.

“And being number one means that we have a show based on artistic excellence, a show that is representative of diverse styles and techniques with a broad range of pricing with artists from around the world. There truly will be something for everyone.”