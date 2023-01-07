Coconino senior Calahan signs to Dakota Wesleyan golf

ERIC NEWMAN Sun Sports Editor



Coconino senior Connor Calahan signed his letter of intent to play golf at Dakota Wesleyan University Friday during a ceremony at Coconino High School.

Calahan, a four-year varsity player for the Panthers golf team, said throughout this year he mulled the decision for where he wanted to play next season. Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota, an NAIA school that competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, stood out.

“I was honestly just waiting for a school to be the right one. I called a lot of them, but as soon as I got on the call with Coach (Russell) Pick, it felt right. Their facilities are top-of-the-line, great academics and a golf program I would feel comfortable in,” Calahan said.

His signing completes a journey that actually didn’t start all that long ago.

Calahan played golf a few times as a young child, but never truly caught the bug to play competitively until he was just about to enter Coconino High School. In 2019, his freshman year, the Panthers reached the state tournament in Tucson, and he fell in love with the sport around that time.

His best individual finish came in the 2021 state tournament, finishing 15th in Tucson. On the second day of the competition, he shot an even-par 73. Coach Langley Martin said she noticed he truly felt like he belonged on a college golf squad that day.

“I think he knew he wanted to, but I saw a difference that day in his confidence,” she said.

Even before that, though, Martin said she saw Calahan’s skill. She took over as Coach of the Panthers before the 2021 season, her junior year, and was impressed immediately.

“His swing is unbelievable, and I knew that he was young in the game of golf and that he still had that fire and wanted it, but also the potential to keep getting better,” Martin said.

Calahan recalls getting better rapidly, going from a relatively new competitor to a state Qualifier in little time.

He credits his commitment to the sport, but also the support of Martin, for allowing him to reach Friday’s ceremony.

“I really kind of stepped up my game, and got good really fast. I didn’t know if it was going to be possible, but I kept working at it and today I finally got to accomplish it,” Calahan said. “(Martin) helped me through the process of all of it. She was so supportive and helped me get my game right, and it was an awesome thing to have her the last two years.”

Calahan has completed his final high school golf season, but still tries to practice whenever possible. He often makes trips to warmer places to play rounds, but also said he will practice at indoor facilities when he has time.

Also, come spring, he will compete in one last season for the Coconino Panthers baseball team.

Having made his decision, he said he wants to simply enjoy his last few months in Flagstaff before heading north.

“I get to go play baseball with all my friends and have my mind free of stressing out about college, and having the plan set makes me feel good,” Calahan said.