Cockburn Steps Down as Webber Men’s Head Soccer Coach

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – 03:00 PM





BABSON PARK, Fla. (January 11, 2023) – Head Coach Neil Cockburn is stepping down after 15 seasons with the Webber International University men’s soccer team.

Cockburn amassed 100 wins over the course of his 15 years as head coach, ending with an overall coaching record of 100-117-14. He led the Warriors to six Sun Conference Tournament Appearances (2010, 2012, 2013, 2020, 2021, 2022) and was named The Sun Conference Coach of the Year in 2013. Webber reached the conference semifinal in each of the last three seasons. Cockburn broke his single-season record for wins in his final year at the helm with 10.

“Neil did a great job during his time growing the men’s soccer program into a very competitive program”said Director of Athletics Brad Niethammer. “His efforts in facility improvement and fundraising have been a major contribution. I am glad that we are able to keep him around to help with both of our soccer programs to help mentor our new head coaches.”

Cockburn steps down from his duties as head coach but will remain involved with both the men’s and women’s programs as he transitions to an assistant coach role for both teams.

Webber International University Soccer Men’s The Sun Conference Staff