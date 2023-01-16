Cocca on Ibáñez’s possible move to Tigres: “It’s not definite yet”

Tigres head Coach Diego Cocca says that for now Nicolás Ibáñez’s move to the club is not a done deal but the fact that he did not play on Sunday night is a good omen.

“It’s clear that if Ibáñez didn’t play today, they are talking to the board, there is an intention, but it’s not definite,” they said.

As for who will be the foreign player sacrificed to make room for Nico, the Argentine did not want to disrespect him, so he will have to wait.

“We have to wait and be calm and as I said, that people trust that we are working to make Tigres even better and we are in that process,” he added.

At the moment, AS Mexico understands that one of those who could leave the Squad is Nicolás López.

Clear idea

The Tigres boss then backed his style of play, which he insisted will not be the same as that implemented at Atlas, reflecting a little on the last two results.

“That’s the idea, I was asked if I was going to play like I did at Atlas and I don’t agree with that, every club and Squad has its own idiosyncrasies, its own strengths and weaknesses. This team’s main characteristic is the game; dribbling, attacking forward, possession, and we have to be strong in that.

“We are just starting, we have a lot of room for improvement. We are planning Tomorrow for Friday and we all want to enjoy our work so that we can continue to bring the fans a lot of joy,” he concluded.