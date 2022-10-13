Cobra Puma Golf Returns to 2023 PGA Show

CARLSBAD, Calif. (October 13, 2022) – COBRA PUMA GOLF announced plans today to exhibit at the 2023 PGA Show, Jan. 24-27, in Orlando, Fla.

COBRA GOLF and PUMA GOLF will showcase their complete product lines in two new Anchor exhibits on the PGA Show Floor. COBRA GOLF also will offer product testing during the event’s outdoor Demo & Fitting Day (Jan. 24 at the Orange County National Golf Center) and indoors within their interactive Show Floor experience (Jan. 25-27 in the Orange County Convention Center). PUMA GOLF will share their newest collections with buyers in a new separate exhibit in the apparel section of the Show Floor and participate in the annual live Fashion Show.

“COBRA PUMA GOLF is thrilled to continue our partnership with the PGA Show and head back to Orlando,” said Dan Ladd, President and General Manager for COBRA PUMA GOLF. “This event represents a special opportunity for us to connect with our partners in person at a crucial time to set the stage for the rest of the year. Both brands, COBRA GOLF and PUMA GOLF, have exceptional product lines for 2023 and we are excited to showcase them.”

“We are especially pleased to welcome back the COBRA PUMA GOLF brands to the 2023 PGA Show,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “Both brands are known for bringing exciting elements to our industry’s annual Gathering and our attending golf industry professionals look forward to experiencing their product lines and interacting with company leadership during PGA Show Week.

The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Thousands of attending PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and Retailers from around the world will source new products from some 800 golf and golf lifestyle brands while attending high-level industry presentations, participating in education and career workshops, and connecting in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.

COBRA PUMA GOLF, a longtime supporter of the PGA of America and its more than 28,000 PGA Professionals, is a Supporting Partner of Golf Retirement Plus.

About COBRA PUMA GOLF

COBRA PUMA GOLF is a corporate division of PUMA, one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. COBRA PUMA GOLF is an inclusive company, promoting game enjoyment for Golfers of all abilities, attitudes and styles. The brands full-range portfolio includes COBRA Golf’s high-performance drivers, fairways, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as PUMA Golf’s sport lifestyle inspired footwear, apparel and accessories. Fusing performance and style, COBRA PUMA GOLF brings a focus on innovation, technology, compelling design and superior performance with an edge to the global golf marketplace. For more information, visit cobragolf.com and cobragolf.com/pumagolf.

About PGA Golf Exhibitions

The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. Regional PGA Show Buying & Education Summits and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.