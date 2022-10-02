COBRA PUMA GOLF ENTERS THE VIRTUAL DRIVING RANGE

The global brand that represents the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Lexi Thompson and Ricky Fowler, is sponsoring the Inrange® Golf Shrinking Target challenge

The driving range space is currently undergoing a revolution from a ‘bucket of balls’ business to a full fledged player experience. And the leaders in The Range Experience space, Inrange Golf®, have been instrumental in bringing a new age range to market.

Their innovative software caters for both the practicing golfer (of all skill levels) to experience a data-driven, analytics rich and rewarding visit to the range every time. While their Inrange+ Multiplayer product is bringing a whole new demographic to the driving range – people who can now pick up a club and try it out in a fun, interactive Gaming way against their friends.

One of their skills based challenges (within the practical experience) is Shrinking Target. A game where consistency is key, and each target hit becomes more valuable in points, but harder to hit again because it shrinks. Players Chase down their highest score within 5 lives – falling into the stage (or feeling the Burn as their marketing team calls it) – loses you a life.

“We built our challenge program to put the players’ skills to the test. Players spend hours practicing but without tech installed on the range they can’t answer that one fundamental question – am I getting better? A challenge like Shrinking Target helps them test themselves, in a fun way, and re-creates that on-course, must-make-shot pressure. Players love it.”

Nick Longley – Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer, Inrange®

And for the next 3 months (starting October), this challenge will be sponsored by Cobra PUMA Golf. Players at certain Inrange® partner Ranges will be able to ‘practice for prizes’. The top player on their respective leaderboards will win apparel and equipment from the golf brand. There will also be participation prizes given away, to encourage everyone to give it a go.

Cobra PUMA Golf is the first global golf brand to enter the ‘virtual driving range’ and they see it as a major coup for the business.

“We have always been a forward thinking brand, and want to interact with Golfers in a way they want. In today’s world a digital driving range experience has become the norm, and when the opportunity came up to create a Cobra PUMA Golf experience within Inrange® Golf’s software, we couldn’t say no. We are very excited to be part of the new age of golf practice”

Deon Bakkes – General Manager (SA), Cobra PUMA Golf

Thousands of players will head to their local Inrange® range in the coming months to slug it out against the rest of their fr-enemies, to try and claim the top spot and take home the prizes.

