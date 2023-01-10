Cobra Aerojet brings more speed to the masses

New for 2023: Cobra Aerojet drivers. Cobra

If there’s one thing we love about Cobra Golf, it’s the company’s willingness to push the envelope in terms of form, function and design to help golfers of all skill levels. The company is not afraid to take risks and no matter what player type you are, it’s a sure bet that there’s a team huddled around somewhere at Cobra HQ working hard to help make sure you are getting the most from your game.

The new 2023 Aerojet line of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons live up to that mantra, offering technology for every type of player seeking more speed, distance and forgiveness.

The Cobra line will be available in retail stores on Feb. 9, 2023.

Aerojet technology

Well, if the name wasn’t already a dead giveaway, a key component of what makes the Aerojet faster is its new aerodynamic shaping which streamlines the front and rear of the club, along with the crown and Sole to help the club head move through the air with the least possible resistance.

The Aerojets shape moves more efficiently through the air Cobra Golf



“The aerodynamic package in the new Aerojet family of drivers is our most advanced to date. We continue to balance the aggressive streamlining with optimum mass and resilience properties to give players maximum club head speed and ball launch characteristics for increased distance.”

—Mike Yagley, Vice President of Innovation, Cobra Golf

To put some numbers out there, according to Cobra’s testing, the Aerojet LS produced 1.5 mph faster club head speed compared to the previous generation LTDx LS during robot testing — yes you read that right, robot testing.

Just like your hand out the window of a car, small tweaks to the design play a significant role in how much aerodynamic force can be reduced, and that’s just the start.

The other key piece of the Aerojet design which is present across the line is the new internal weighting structure that Cobra engineers call PWR-Bridge (from hats to driver technology no vowels is very big right now). The PWR-Bridge is a 13g weight structure that is suspended above the Sole of the driver to not only precisely locate the center of Gravity but to also allow the lower portion of the face greater flex.

This more flexible area is made possible thanks to Cobra’s new PWRShell face insert which also featured AI powered HOT (Highly Optimized Topology) variable face thickness.

Cobra’s raw carbon crown Cobra Golf



Last but not least is something we’ve been hearing a lot about over the last few years — carbon fiber. Cobra is utilizing a raw finished carbon fiber for the crown and sole of the Aerojet drivers because it is 30% thinner to produce more discretionary mass for higher MOI, and a lower center of gravity.

Aerojet driver models

Aerojet

The standard Aerojet model is designed to appeal to the largest part of the golfing population bell curve and features the most aggressive aerodynamic shaping for faster club speed potential. It comes with one weight port (extra weights available through custom) in the rear of the sole, to boost MOI and offer a neutral shot shape.

The Aerojet comes in 9o10.5o and 12o options (with an adjustable hosel) with MCA KAI’LI WHITE 60 (x-stiff and stiff); MCA KAI’LI Blue 60 (regular and stiff), and UST Mamiya Helium Nanocore 4 (lite), and 5 (regular).

Aerojet LS

The Aerojet LS offers a slightly more refined address profile intended to appeal to skilled golfers who demand lower launch and spin performance off the tee.

The dual weights on the Aerojet LS offer trajectory tuning Cobra Golf



For trajectory fine-tuning, there are two weight ports in the Sole (stock with 12g and 3g weights) positioned forward in the heel and toe to provide either a neutral or fade bias ball flight.

The Aerojet LS comes in 9o10.5o loft options (with an adjustable hosel) and comes with a choice of three premium Aftermarket shafts in select flexes: MCA KAI’LI WHITE 60 (x-stiff and stiff); MCA KAI’LI Blue 60 (regular and stiff), and UST Mamiya Helium Nanocore 4 (lite), and 5 (regular).

Aerojet Max

The Aerojet Max is the highest launching and most draw-biased option in the Aerojet line. It features a more triangular aerodynamic shape, and dual weight ports in the rear and heel side of the head to provide even more draw bias when the heavier weight is placed in the heel.

The Aerojet Max, and its dual weight ports Cobra Golf



The Aerojet MAX comes in 9o10.5o and 12o options (with an adjustable hosel) with a choice of two premium Aftermarket shafts in select flexes: MCA KAI’LI Blue 60 (regular and stiff), and UST Mamiya Helium Nanocore 4 (lite) and 5 (regular). There’s also a Women’s and junior Aerojet MAX driver available.

Retail and pricing information

All of the Aerojet driver models are priced at $549, and will be available in retail shops and for purchase online starting Feb. 9, 2023.

Aerojet Fairways Woods

The Aerojet Fairway wood line includes standard, LS, and MAX models Cobra Puma Golf



Don’t for a second think speed and aerodynamics are just limited to the drivers; the Cobra engineers were busy Refining the shape of the Fairway woods, too.

Other than being a bit smaller than the drivers, the Fairway Woods bear much of the same technology as the drivers including a PWR-Bridge weighting system suspended behind the face for increased ball speed, PWRSHELL HOT face technology, a carbon crown, adjustable weighting ( in the LS and MAX models) and an adjustable loft hosel.

Cobra Aerojet Fairway wood Cobra Golf



Also, like the drivers the Aerojet Fairway Woods come in three models: the standard Aerojet, the Aerojet LS for lower launch and spin and the Aerojet Max for added lift, forgiveness and draw bias.

The standard Aerojet comes in 15o18oand 21o with an ST Helium Nanocore 5F2 shaft in lite flex or KAI’LI BLUE 60 in regular or stiff flexes.

The Aerojet LS is available in 13.5o and 15o models with a MCA KAI’LI White 70 shaft. The Aerojet Max comes in 15.5o, 18.5o, 21.5o, and 24.5o with shaft choices including the UST Helium Nanocore (5F2 lite or 5F3 reg flex) or KAI’LI BLUE 60 in stiff flex.

There’s also a Women’s Aerojet Max Fairway available in black with silver and blue accents.

Retail and pricing information

All of the Aerojet Fairway Woods are individually priced at $329, and will be available in retail shops and for purchase online starting Feb. 9.