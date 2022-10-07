Coatesville, Downingtown West football game canceled after ‘a number of credible safety threats’

article

A Friday night football Matchup between Coatesville High School and Downingtown High School West has been canceled after officials say they received multiple online threats.

The cancellation came hours after both schools had originally announced plans to play the game with no fans in the stands. Instead, only players, coaches, administrators, and security personnel would have been allowed on Coatesville’s campus for the game.

Coatesville officials say the original barring of spectators came after they received ‘a number of credible safety threats.’ They say they consulted with law enforcement before making the decision, which was made in an ‘abundance of caution.’

Later Friday afternoon, the schools decided to cancel the game, citing ‘additional information received by local law enforcement.’

Coatesville said in their initial letter to their community that tickets that have already been purchased would be refunded. Coatesville officials say Saturday Homecoming events are still scheduled to run as planned.

Intermediate and high school students in Coatesville were dismissed at noon Friday to prepare the campus for their originally planned game with no spectators.