Coatesville boys basketball team Downs D-East – PA Prep Live

The Coatesville High School boys basketball team defeated Downingtown East, 56-33, Thursday, exploding for 21 points in the second quarter. Coatesville scoring was led by Dior Kennedy, who had 14 points (10 of them in the second quarter), while Amon Fowlkes and Jeremiah Marshall each tallied nine points. For the Cougars, Connor Shanahan scored nine points, Micah Hill tallied eight and Ishaan Jha had eight.

Girls basketball

Unionville 42, Great Valley 34 >> Leading the way for the Longhorns (13-4 overall, 5-2 league) was Riley Angstadt with 14 points, while teammate Milana Amoss scored 11 and Elle Johnson added nine.

Conestoga 45, Garnet Valley 40 >> The Pioneers (14-3) were led by Janie Preston (14 points, 6 rebounds), Ryann Jennings (12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) and Marisa Francione (10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists).

Avon Grove 50, West Chester East 45 >> The Red Devils’ scoring was led by Gabby Beltran (13 points), while Anna Heisler tallied 10 points and both Leila Rubin and Naiya Murphy scored nine points. For the Vikings, Sofia Keith tallied 10 points and both Annie Kerns and Annalize Kubasko scored nine.

Girls swimming

West Chester East 98, Downingtown West 88 >> Individual winners for the Vikings were Taiylor Tegler (100 breast and 200 IM), Bryanna Marshall (500 free) and Kaitlyn Conklin (1-meter diving). First-place finishers in individual events for the Whippets were Morgan Harlan (200 free), Leah Lacovara (50 free and 100 free), Elizabeth McNamara (100 fly) and Sydney Martin (100 back).

Boys’ swimming

Downingtown West 99, West Chester East 86 >> Individual first-place finishers for the Whippets included Henry Dennin (100 breast), Shane Martin (100 back and 200 IM), Zach Mourar (50 free and 100 free), Logan Seiss (100 fly and 200 free) and Nolan Dobry (1-meter diving). The Vikings’ Gavin Heffernan won the 500 free.