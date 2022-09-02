Coastal Georgia Women’s Basketball Team Releases its 2022-23 Schedule

BRUNSWICK, Ga.- The Coastal Georgia Women’s Basketball Team led by Head Coach Denise Hannah released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday.

The Mariners’ season will begin with two scrimmages against East Georgia State College (Oct. 19) and Albany State (Oct. 28) before moving into the regular season.

Coach Hannah is entering her second season with Coastal Georgia and looks to have more success with a full off-season of work.

“I’m truly excited for the upcoming season. We will be decent, but we have a young team so, hopefully, our players will step up and play their roles. We are going to keep getting better and I think we have a chance to be really good,” said Coach Hannah.

Coastal Georgia will play its first five games of the season, including their conference opener, on the road against The University of Mobile (Nov. 1), Blue Mountain College (Nov. 4), Life University (Nov. 5), Voorhees College (Nov. 8) and Keiser (Nov. 12). The team will then head back home to play against Edward Waters (Nov. 15).

Following that, the Mariners will play a three-game road trip that opens with Sun Conference opponents Southeastern (Nov. 17) and Ave Maria (Nov. 19) followed by a non-conference game with Brewton-Parker (Nov. 22).

They will then head back to Brunswick to host Brewton-Parker (Nov. 29) to begin a three-game stand that includes St. Thomas (Dec. 1) and Florida Memorial (Dec. 3).

The Mariners will then go to Marietta, Ga. to face Life (Dec. 10) before heading into the Winter Break.

After the break, Coastal Georgia will make its way to Kennesaw, Ga. to play Kennesaw State (Dec. 29) before returning back to conference play against Webber International (Jan. 5) at home and Warner University (Jan. 7) on the road.

Coastal Georgia will play non-conference games at home against Talladega College (Jan. 10) and Morris College (Jan. 12) before heading to Thomas University (Jan. 14) to end the first half of conference play.

The Mariners will play a four-game homestand that includes their final non-conference game of the season against the University of Fort Lauderdale (Jan. 21) in between conference matchups with Keizer (Jan. 19), Ave Maria (Jan. 26) and Southeastern (Jan. 28).

They will follow up that homestand with games on the road against Florida Memorial (Feb. 2) and St. Thomas (Feb. 4) before hosting Warner (Feb. 9).

Coastal Georgia will round out its season with an away game against Webber International (Feb. 11) and a home game against Thomas (Feb. 18).

The Mariners were not alone in struggling against Sun Conference Champions Southeastern last year. The Flames finished 16-0 against conference opponents and only lost one game in the regular season on their way to a one seed in the NAIA Championship Tournament.

Last season, the Mariners struggled in the first half of conference play, dropping their first eight games against league teams before beating Thomas University 91-82.

The team fared much better in the second half of conference play finishing 5-4 in their next nine games and ended the season on a three-game winning streak.

The Mariners will hope to continue that winning streak into the upcoming season.