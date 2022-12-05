Coastal Football to Take on East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Coastal Carolina football team will compete in the program’s third consecutive postseason Bowl game when the Chanticleers will take on the East Carolina Pirates in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Kickoff will be at 6:45 PM ET and will air on ESPN. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.

Teal Nation can purchase tickets starting Monday, Dec. 5, through the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499 to ensure all of our fans are seated together as we paint Birmingham Teal!

“We are honored and excited to accept an invitation to the prestigious TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl,” commented Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue. “The opportunity for our program to play in the football capital of the south and to be associated with the city’s rich football history is special, and all of Teal Nation looks forward to a great Bowl experience in the Magic City.”

Coastal Carolina completed the regular season slate at 9-3 overall and won the East Division title with a 6-2 Sun Belt Conference record. The Chanticleers represented the East Division in the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 4, falling to the Troy Trojans 45-26 in Troy, Ala.

East Carolina went 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the American Athletic Conference this season.

“We are excited to be playing in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl this season, a place with great football history in Birmingham, Ala.,” stated Interim Head Coach Chad Staggs . “Our team is excited to represent our University and the Sun Belt Conference once again on a national level. We will get back to work and look forward to playing in another postseason Bowl game, especially one that has such a great impact on the local community and has a great relationship with TicketSmarter, ESPN Events, and several charities.”

Since the game’s Inception in 2006, the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl has generated over $166 million in economic impact for the Birmingham community according to figures provided by the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau. In addition, the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl has donated over $400,000 to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in support of its charitable arm, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

