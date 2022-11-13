Coastal Football Jumps Back into Top 25 Polls

CONWAY, SC – For the third straight year, the Coastal Carolina football program has been ranked in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls, as the Chanticleers came in at No. 23 in both national polls this week.

The top-25 national rankings are the first for the Chanticleers this season and mark the first time that CCU has been ranked nationally in both polls since Nov. 7, 2021, when the Chants were No. 21 in the Coaches poll and No. 22 in the AP poll.

Coastal was ranked in both top-25 polls for 11-straight weeks in 2020 and 11-straight weeks in 2021.

The Chants reached as high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports in 2020, both of which are Sun Belt Conference records.

The Chanticleers (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) will step out of conference play to take on Virginia (3-7) next Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3:30 pm at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

