Coastal Football Game for Saturday (Oct. 1) Moved to 7 pm ET

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina football home football game versus Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 7 pm ET kickoff. The game will still be broadcast live on ESPN+ and on the radio at WRRN Hot Talk 99.5 FM.

With the forecast of rain and high winds in the Myrtle Beach/Conway area on Friday, and in the interest of caution and safety regarding team travel, both Universities and the Sun Belt Conference have agreed to move the kick-off time of the game back Thu 7 pm ET.

With the game time change, here is everything fans attending Saturday night’s game need to know about where to enter, what they can bring, and more.

Note: Umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.

The Coastal Carolina football fan guide can be viewed and downloaded HERE.

RESERVED AND SINGLE-GAME TICKETS SOLD OUT

All reserved and single-game tickets for the game on Saturday are SOLD OUT. No more tickets are available to be sold for the home contest.

COASTAL STUDENTS – SHOW UP, WEAR TEAL, BE LOUD, BE PROUD

The sell-out does not affect the student section. CCU students do not need to reserve tickets. Students will need to enter through Gate 2 of Brooks Stadium using their CINO card. However, to allow Coastal Carolina students the best opportunity to attend the game, student guest tickets are no longer available for the game on Saturday.

RESERVED PARKING

Reserved Gameday Parking is SOLD OUT. If you DO NOT have a paid parking pass, fans can use the complimentary parking lots located at the GG Lot, which is located off HWY 501, or the HGTC parking lots. Click here for a gameday parking map.

SHOW UP EARLY

With the game sold out and new parking guidelines in place for this season, the Coastal Carolina Athletics Department encourages fans to SHOW UP early and plan accordingly. We want all fans to be in their seats prior to the 7:02 pm ET kickoff and ask fans to help out our gameday staff and security by showing up early to cheer on their Chanticleers!

GAMEDAY SPONSOR

Saturday’s home contest is sponsored by Horry County Solid Waste Authority.

GAMEDAY PROGRAM

Fans can download the official 2022 Gameday Illustrated gameday program HERE.

WELCOME TO FANFEST @ TEAL TOWN

“FanFest @Teal Town” presented by Grand Strand Nissan, is an interactive experience right outside of Brooks Stadium next to the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House. Located at Gate 1, fans will have the opportunity to engage and get autographs from some of your favorite Chanticleer student-athletes and teams. Each home game will feature different experiences for Chant fans, including inflatables, photo booths, tailgate giveaways, face painting, a mobile Gaming truck, outdoor games, and vehicles on display. Chauncey and the Chanticleer Dance Team will also be at “FanFest @ Teal Town” at select times.

FanFest will open three hours before the kick-off of each home game and will be located on the Mullen-Wylie Plaza outside of Gate 1 into Brooks Stadium.

TICKETING

On Gameday: The ticket box office opens four (4) hours prior to kickoff at the NORTH ticket booth of Brooks Stadium.

Digital Ticketing is encouraged this year for safe and easy entry into the stadium. Print-at-home tickets are also encouraged.

GATES

Metal detectors and/or wanding will be in effect at all entrance gates. Please allow more time for entry. The seating chart can be found HERE.

Will call is available two (2) hours prior to kickoff:

Visiting Team Gate 6

Home Team Gate 4

General Gate 1

(A picture ID is required to pick up will call tickets).

All stadium gates will open two hours (2) prior to kickoff.

Current Coastal Carolina University students must swipe their CINO card for entry into the game. Students should enter Brooks Stadium through Gate 2 .

. For ADA-accessible tickets/seating information, please contact the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499. All seats at Brooks Stadium are assigned. ADA-accessible seating is available throughout the stadium.

STADIUM SAFETY MEASURES

Clear Bag policy will be enforced as normal (Click Here).

No stadium re-entry (pass-outs) is permitted.

All restrooms will be open.

Stadium security has the right to inspect any item at any time for the purpose of Spectator safety. Prohibited items must be returned to cars or disposed of before entering the stadium.

Prohibited items include: Alcoholic Beverages • Flags • Backpacks • Umbrellas • Weapons of any kind • Bags (solid and/or clear) larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ • Outside food and/or drinks • Strollers/infant seats/wagons • Ice bags • Video cameras • Coolers • Thermos bottles • Animals (excluding service animals) • Couches • Artificial noisemakers • Selfie sticks • Umbrellas



FOOTBALL GAMEDAY TRAFFIC SAFETY PLAN

Road Closures:

Beginning five (5) hours prior to kickoff, access to University Boulevard from Chanticleer Drive West (east or westbound) to SC 544 will be closed. Tom Trout Dr. from Chanticleer Dr. West to Independence Dr. will be closed.

Chanticleer Drive West and East will remain open to all traffic.

Thu access campus and all parking lots on the main campus, utilize University Boulevard from US 501 -or -utilize Founders Drive from SC 544.

campus and all parking lots on the main campus, utilize University Boulevard from US 501 -or -utilize Founders Drive from SC 544. Thu exit campus, utilize University Boulevard and travel to US 501 -or- utilize Founders Drive.

GENERAL PARKING LOTS

Athletic parking options (please refer to the map HERE).

All lots on campus other than the designated donor-restricted or student parking lots are accessible for spectators on gameday based on availability beginning FOUR (4) hours prior to kickoff. Please note that general parking lots will be shared with faculty/staff and students during weekday games and are subject to availability. University parking regulations remain in effect until 5 pm ET.

ADA ACCESSIBLE PARKING

All parking lots contain the required number of ADA-accessible parking spaces. Access to these spaces is on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals with official state-issued ADA placards. Access to the spaces does not require any fees or additional donations to the CAF. Once spaces are filled, parking attendants will direct guests to alternative parking locations. Guests may choose to utilize the drop-off service next to Brooks Stadium but will be required to exit the lot afterwards and relocate the vehicle to the appropriate lot and space.

Auxiliary ADA parking is located in Lot S adjacent to the Wall College of Business and Brittain Hall on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals with official state-issued ADA placards. Access to the spaces does not require any fees or additional donations to the CAF.

Complimentary shuttle service is provided from Lot S to Gate 4 of Brooks Stadium.

NEW FOR 2022: Designated Rideshare Drop-off/Pick-up is located at the Chauncey Statue loop located off Chanticleer Drive West (please refer to the map HERE).

SHUTTLES

NEW for 2021: Fans utilizing the University provided shuttles will be transported directly to Brooks Stadium and will utilize a new drop-off/ pick-up location adjacent to Gate 4 and the south ticket book.

Fans will be dropped off in a position to access any of the stadium gates to enter Brooks Stadium regardless of their seating location.

2022 Football Game Day Shuttle Routes

• Each specific route will make continuous loops between each of the indicated shuttle stops.

Teal Route Shuttle Stops

• Brooks Stadium

• Student Union

• HGTC

Service to the parking lots located on the East side of Main Campus and HGTC.

Bronze Route Shuttle Stops

• Brooks Stadium

• YY Parking Lot (Select Parking)

Serves the YY parking lot on Hwy 544 Service to the parking lot located south of Brooks Stadium off of HWY 544.

ADA Route Shuttle Stops

• Brooks Stadium

• Lot S (ADA-specific parking lot)

ALL shuttles are ADA accessible and can accommodate all passenger needs.

CONCESSIONS

Brooks Stadium features full concessions on both the east and west sides of Brooks Stadium with even more options including Chick-fil-a, Mellow Mushroom, Cotton Candy, Food Trucks, and a Teal Garden which will feature local beer options.

Students will be able to use their Meal Swipes on the Pepsi Patio and at both the Southwest and Northwest concession stands.

A full map of concessions and their locations can be found HERE.

TOBACCO-FREE CAMPUS POLICY

Coastal Carolina University is a tobacco-free campus. Use of all Tobacco products and all smoke-related products are PROHIBITED in or on all University property. This policy does not restrict or prohibit the lawful possession of tobacco.

