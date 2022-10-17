Coastal Carolina Picked 12th in Preseason Coaches Poll
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Women’s basketball was picked to finish 12th in the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches, it was announced by the conference office in New Orleans, La.
The Chanticleers will be under the guidance of the new head coach Kevin Pedersonwho will welcome back six returners from last season’s 15-11 squad, including starters Arin Freeman and Angie Juste-Jean. Also returning are Deja Richardson, Jordyn Newsome, Arielle-Vadre Belingaand Brali Simmonswho will Blend in with the influx of seven newcomers.
Joining the team will be transfers To Helena Delarue, Anaya Barney, Miriam Recarte, Makaila Cange, Amaya Adams, Carly Wintersand B’Aunce Carterall of whom will be competing for the first time in the SBC.
Coastal Carolina will open the season on the road in Athens, Ga., as the Chanticleers will take on the first of three SEC opponents at the Georgia Bulldogs at the Stegeman Coliseum, on Monday, Nov. 9.
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Troy (12) – 194
2. Old Dominion (1) – 166
3. Louisiana – 161
4. Southern Miss – 137
5. Texas State – 135
6. James Madison – 130
7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108
8. App State – 102
9. Arkansas State – 96
10. Marshall – 91
11. Georgia State – 50
12. Coastal Carolina – 45
13. South Alabama – 38
14. ULM – 17
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Keya Patton, Arkansas State
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team
Kennedy Taylor, Texas State
Brandi Williams, Louisiana
Janay Sanders, App State
Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss
Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team
Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana
Amari Young, Old Dominion
Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State
Jashanti Simmons, Troy
Faith Alston, App State
