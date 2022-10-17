Coastal Carolina Picked 12th in Preseason Coaches Poll

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Women’s basketball was picked to finish 12th in the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches, it was announced by the conference office in New Orleans, La.

The Chanticleers will be under the guidance of the new head coach Kevin Pederson who will welcome back six returners from last season’s 15-11 squad, including starters Arin Freeman and Angie Juste-Jean . Also returning are Deja Richardson , Jordyn Newsome , Arielle-Vadre Belinga and Brali Simmons who will Blend in with the influx of seven newcomers.

Joining the team will be transfers To Helena Delarue , Anaya Barney , Miriam Recarte , Makaila Cange , Amaya Adams , Carly Winters and B’Aunce Carter all of whom will be competing for the first time in the SBC.

Coastal Carolina will open the season on the road in Athens, Ga., as the Chanticleers will take on the first of three SEC opponents at the Georgia Bulldogs at the Stegeman Coliseum, on Monday, Nov. 9.

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Troy (12) – 194

2. Old Dominion (1) – 166

3. Louisiana – 161

4. Southern Miss – 137

5. Texas State – 135

6. James Madison – 130

7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108

8. App State – 102

9. Arkansas State – 96

10. Marshall – 91

11. Georgia State – 50

12. Coastal Carolina – 45

13. South Alabama – 38

14. ULM – 17

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Keya Patton, Arkansas State

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Janay Sanders, App State

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Amari Young, Old Dominion

Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State

Jashanti Simmons, Troy

Faith Alston, App State

