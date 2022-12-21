Coastal Carolina names Jo Chubb new Women’s soccer head Coach | Myrtle Beach Sports

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina has hired its fifth Women’s soccer head coach in program history.

CCU announced that it has hired Jo Chubb as its new Women’s soccer head coach on Dec. 20.

Chubb comes to Conway after serving as an Assistant Coach and recruiting Coordinator at Arizona State since 2017. She also was an Assistant Coach at South Alabama from 2013-16.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jo to Teal Nation to lead our Women’s soccer program,” said Matt Hogue, CCU’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics and university recreation. “She has proven herself as a top-caliber Coach and strong recruiter at the highest level, and we look forward to future success under her guidance.”

Chubb replaces Paul Hogan, who resigned following the 2022 season.

Chubb will take over a CCU Squad that posted a 3-10-4 overall record and a 2-6-2 Sun Belt mark in 2022, missing out on the conference Championship tournament.

In her six seasons at Arizona State under head Coach Graham Winkworth, Chubb helped lead the Sun Devils to two NCAA Division I Championship Tournament Appearances in 2020 and 2022, including reaching the second round in 2020.

Over the last three seasons from 2020-22, the Sun Devils totaled 28 wins, including posting 10 wins in 2021.

Serving as the Assistant Coach and recruiting Coordinator at ASU, Chubb helped Recruit and Coach 2022 Pac-12 Forward of the Year Nicole Douglas, three All-Pac-12 first-team selections, six All-Pac 12 overall selections, and four All- Pac 12 Freshman Team honorees. Douglas also was NCAA All-American and the nation’s No. 1 leading goal scorer in 2021, had six student-athletes earn all-region honors.

Prior to ASU, Chubb worked for Winkworth at South Alabama, joining his staff in 2013 as a Graduate Assistant shortly after a playing career under the Coach at North Alabama.

In four years on the South Alabama sidelines, Chubb helped guide the Jaguars to four consecutive NCAA Division I Championship Tournament appearances, four-straight Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship titles, and three Sun Belt regular-season championships. The Jaguars also climbed into the NSCAA Top 25 national rankings and had a top 20 RPI ranking during her time in Mobile, Ala.

Chubb helped tutor one Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, two SBC Offensive Player of the Year award winners, three SBC Defensive Player of the Year award winners, a total of 24 All-Sun Belt Conference selections, and four SBC All-Freshman Team honoree

She also coached one NCAA All-American and nine All-South Region selections and helped Winkworth pick up two Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year honors.

Prior to getting into coaching, Chubb played four seasons under Winkworth at North Alabama from 2006-09 where she earned All-South Region honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America all four years.