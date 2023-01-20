Coastal Carolina beach volleyball announces 2023 schedule

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team and head coach Steve Loeswick are excited to announce the 2023 spring schedule. This year’s challenging slate includes tournaments on the road at Florida State, North Florida, Georgia State, College of Charleston, Stetson, and South Carolina, as well as the Coastal Carolina Invitational in Conway, SC, on April 7-8.

The Sandy Chants will open up the season at the Seminole Beach Bash Hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Feb. 25-26. The two-day event will include the host FSU (Feb. 25), Florida International (Feb. 25), Cal Poly (Feb. 26), and Washington (Feb. 26).

CCU will then return to the Sunshine State one week later to compete at the DUUUVAL Duals Hosted by North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 3-4. The Chants will take on familiar foes in the College of Charleston (March 3), North Florida (March 3), Mercer (March 4), and Jacksonville (March 4).

The Sandy Chants will then turn around for a one-day midweek tournament on March 8, as the Women in Teal will face off with Georgia State, Florida State, and Mercer at the Georgia State Day of Duals in Atlanta, Ga.

Before opening up their home schedule later in the month, the Chants will remain on the road to play at the CofC Classic Hosted by the College of Charleston on March 11-12. There, the Chants will face off with the host Cougars (March 11), Berry College (March 11), Eastern Kentucky (March 12), and Catawba (March 12).

Coach Loeswick’s Squad will finally play at home on March 18 versus Tusculum and again on March 22 against UNCW before returning to the road for another challenging tournament in the Stetson Beach Bash in Deland, Fla., on March 24-25. At the Stetson event, the Sandy Chants are slated to battle host Stetson (March 24), Florida Atlantic (March 24), North Alabama (March 25), and FGCU (March 25).

Following a tri-match at UNCW in Wilmington, NC, with the Seahawks and Jacksonville Dolphins on April 1, Coastal will return home to host the Coastal Carolina Invitational on April 7-8. This year’s field includes Tampa, Southeastern Louisiana, College of Charleston, and Erskine.

Coastal will then wrap up the 2023 regular-season slate in Columbia, SC, at the Palmetto Invitational on April 14-15 hosted by South Carolina. CCU will open up the tournament versus Jacksonville (April 14) and the host Gamecocks (April 14) before taking on FGCU (April 15) and Charleston (April 15) on the second day of play.

With the Sun Belt Conference adding beach volleyball as its 19th Sponsored sport beginning this spring, the Sandy Chants will compete in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Beach Volleyball Championships, co-hosted by the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA), on April 27-29 at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex in Huntsville, Ala. The Winner of the conference Championship tournament will earn an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship.

