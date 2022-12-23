Coastal Athletics Names Jo Chubb Head Women’s Soccer Coach

CONWAY, SC. – Coastal Carolina Athletics has announced the hiring of Already Chubb as the new head Women’s soccer coach, the fifth head Coach in the program’s history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jo to Teal Nation to lead our Women’s soccer program. She has proven herself as a top-caliber Coach and strong recruiter at the highest level, and we look forward to future success under her guidance,” stated Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue.

A four-time all-conference and all-region player on the pitch, Chubb brings 10 years of intercollegiate coaching experience to Coastal, having served as an Assistant Coach at Arizona State since 2017 after four years as an Assistant at South Alabama from 2013- 16.

“We are excited to have Jo join our Coastal Carolina family,” stated Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Enhancement and Senior Woman Administrator Cari Rosiek. “She has a proven track record for producing successful and productive student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom.”

In her six seasons at Arizona State under head Coach Graham Winkworth from 2017-22, Chubb helped lead the Sun Devils to two NCAA Division I Championship Tournament Appearances (2020 and 2022), including reaching the second round in 2020.

Over the last three seasons from 2020-22, the Sun Devils totaled 28 wins, including posting 10 wins in 2021.

Serving as the Assistant Coach and recruiting Coordinator at ASU, Chubb helped Recruit and Coach the 2022 Pac-12 Forward of the Year in Nicole Douglas, three All-Pac-12 first-team selections, six All-Pac 12 overall selections, and four All-Pac 12 Freshman Team honorees.

She also coached one NCAA All-American and the nation’s No. 1 leading goal scorer in Douglas in 2021, had six student-athletes earn all-region honors, and helped mentor several players that have played at the professional, national, and international levels, including 14 professional players, four full national team players, and two Under 20 World Cup participants.

In the Classroom since Chubb’s arrival in 2017, the Sun Devils have had one Academic All-American, 12 Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll members, and posted a team grade point average of 3.6 or higher each year.

Prior to moving west and joining the Arizona State coaching staff, Chubb worked for Winkworth at South Alabama, joining his staff in 2013 as a Graduate Assistant shortly after a Distinguished playing career under Winkworth at North Alabama.

In four years on the USA sidelines, Chubb helped guide the Jaguars to four consecutive NCAA Division I Championship Tournament appearances, four straight Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship titles, and three SBC regular-season championships. The Jaguars also climbed into the NSCAA Top 25 national rankings and had a top 20 RPI ranking during her time in Mobile, Ala.

Chubb helped tutor one Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, two SBC Offensive Player of the Year award winners, three SBC Defensive Player of the Year award winners, a total of 24 All-Sun Belt Conference selections, and four SBC All-Freshman Team honoree

She also coached one NCAA All-American and nine All-South Region selections and helped Winkworth pick up two Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year honors.

In 2013, Chubb played a large role in the South Alabama offense exploding for a league-high 54 goals, 55 assists, and 163 points, totals that at the time ranked fourth, third, and fourth, respectively, in school history. The Jaguars led the conference in all six Offensive categories and placed in the top 20 in the Nation in goals (18th), assists (6th), and points per match (12th).

Two players, Lauren Allison and Clarissa Hernandez, ranked in the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in goals, assists, and points, with Allison leading the league in all three categories on her way to being named both the Sun Belt Conference Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year.

The offense improved on those numbers in 2014 as the Jaguars paced the conference in points (184) and goals (68), ranking seventh and fifth in the nation, respectively. The team’s goals and points totals were both second in South Alabama history, as the 68 goals were one shy of the school record.

Freshmen Chardé Hannah and Rio Hardy both ranked in the top three in the Sun Belt in points and goals; and were in the top five in assists in 2014. Hannah became the second consecutive Jaguar to earn the league’s freshman and Offensive player of the year honors, while her goals (20) and points (47) totals were second in school history.

Faced with a much-tougher schedule in 2015, South Alabama still paced the Sun Belt in all six Offensive categories with 61 goals, 56 assists, and 178 points, all of which ranked in the top three in the school record books.

The USA continued their success offensively in 2016, as the Jaguars carded a league-high in both goals (41) and shots (352) en route to an impressive 1.86 goals per game clip that also ranked first in the Sun Belt.

Prior to jumping into coaching, Chubb played four seasons under Winkworth at North Alabama from 2006-09 where she earned All-South Region honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America all four years.

At UNA, Chubb was a four-time All-Gulf South Conference (GSC) first-team selection and was twice named to the All-GSC Tournament team, including being named the GSC Tournament MVP in 2012. In 2011, she was named Academic All-GSC.

As a player, Chubb was paramount for the Lions over a four-year span that saw the Squad make four NCAA Division II Regional Appearances and claim the program’s first-ever GSC Tournament title.

Before her Collegiate career with the Lions, Chubb played for the Reading FC Women from 2006-09, helping lead the fledgling program to a Southern Region Premier Division title in its first year of existence.

The club gained promotion to the premier levels of Women’s football the following season after an unbeaten campaign saw the outfit win the South West Combination League to become South West England Champions.

Prior to her term at Reading FC, Chubb attended Chelsea Football Club’s Girls’ Center for Excellence from 2002-06.

Chubb received a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from North Alabama in May 2013 and earned a Master’s degree from South Alabama in health education in May 2015.

She holds USSF E and D Coaching Licenses, USSF Goalkeeping Licenses 1 and 2, and an AHSAA Referee certificate. From September 2012 until her appointment at South Alabama in 2013, Chubb served as an Olympic Development Program Coach in Decatur, Ala.

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWSoccer (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.