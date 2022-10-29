Coal miner’s story reaches far beyond UK basketball

This wasn’t about the soot, although it certainly dramatized the point.

It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines.

And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed world.

This was about a father, his son and tradition. Nothing more.

“He wanted to be there with his son. That’s why he did it,” UK Coach John Calipari said. “He wanted to be there so badly that he was willing to leave without showering, without changing. Just get in his car and go.”

Boy, did Micheal McGuire go, and without an inkling of the many twists and turns this journey would hold.

Kentucky basketball, continuing to assist victims of historic eastern Kentucky flooding on July 31, secured a waiver to move its Oct. 22 Blue-White exhibition off campus to Pikeville as a fund-raising event. By all accounts, it was the first time in 70 years, UK would conduct a home event outside of Lexington.

When the game was confirmed, Mollie McGuire, Micheal’s wife, sprang into action.

“They had posted the presale link and I hopped on and grabbed some tickets,” she said. “I thought it would be a great experience for him to share with our son.”

Mollie had four front row seats in Section 118 of the 7,000-seat arena, two for the couple, one for her mother and one for 3-year-old Easton. By mid-afternoon on game day, all she needed was for her husband to arrive home from a weekend shift at the Excel coal mine.

“He was on day shift and should have been off work by 4:00 with plenty of time to come home and clean up so we could all go together,” Mollie said.

Five o’clock, 90 minutes until tipoff, and still no word. To compound the situation, there is no cell service inside the mine. In fact, Micheal is out of touch with his family until he tops the mountain on his drive home and begins the descent towards Pikeville.

“I don’t hear from him until 5:30 as he’s crossing the mountain,” Mollie said, “and it’s 35 minutes to the arena.”

Micheal, still in his Mining gear, had two choices. Shower and miss half the game or burst through the door at Appalachian Wireless Arena, coal dust trailing like a comet’s tail.

“They were lining up to tip off when they walked through the door,” his wife beamed.

Micheal wasn’t going to miss this one.

“My husband grew up watching the games with his dad on TV,” Mollie said. “So it was important to him to start this tradition with Easton.”

Parents pass down all sorts of things to their offspring – knowledge of family trees or generations-old heirlooms – but when the Treasure is a love for Kentucky basketball extra care is taken. White gloves are preferred when flipping these hallowed scrapbook pages, but it’s doubtful the McGuires will mind a few coal dust fingerprints.

Micheal, his red beard blackened by soot, watched the action. Young Easton, attending his first game, was mesmerized, latching onto whoever played had just dunked the basketball. On a side note, a retired supervisor from the same mine, learned towards Micheal and said, ‘Hey, you know your boss is here?'”

One section away, front row in Section 116, was UK mega donor and energy magnate Joe Craft, the same person for whom Kentucky’s practice facility is named. “They knew he signed his check, knew what he looked like, but had never seen him in person,” Mollie said. “Talk about a small world.”

All told, it’s a memory richer than the coal vein he helps mine each day.

It’s also a rite of passage in the Commonwealth as old as the peach basket.

Families today have the bonus of every game being televised as they gather around the big screen to cheer on the Cats. But I wouldn’t call it a luxury. I am old enough that many of my memories of Kentucky basketball with my own father are of huddling around a transistor radio as Cawood Ledford brought the action from Tuscaloosa, Oxford and other exotic ports of call.

If Cawood was angered by an official’s call, my Dad followed suit, pacing the floor and flailing his arms at the radio. If Cawood said Kentucky played poorly, which he did on occasion, my father was ready to order wind sprints.

What I wouldn’t give for one more night with that crackling AM signal.

But what a Joy to consider that Micheal and Easton are at the beginning of this journey, and thanks to Calipari it will be a start for the ages.

While at the scrimmage in Pikeville, another Kentucky fan, Sue Kinneer of Blackey in Letcher County, snapped a photo of the soot-covered father watching the game with his son and posted it to social media.

The next morning, the photo found its way to Calipari, who deputized Big Blue Nation as a search party.

“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, W.Va., coal mine, so this picture hits home,” he said. “Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him and his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”

Soon after, the McGuire family stepped forward and Calipari came through. Micheal, Mollie, Easton and 1-year-old Lynlee – will be in Rupp Arena when Kentucky meets Kansas at 8 pm, Jan. 28 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The couple will also attend the pre-game shootaround and visit the locker room.

“We picked Kansas because I figure those will be the top two teams in the Nation by then,” Mollie said. “That would be a heck of a game to see.”

Although plans are not yet finalized, UK is working to have the McGuires’ extended family also visit Rupp Arena for an early non-conference game. Six adults and four children.

Who deserves it more? Michael’s job at Excel Mining is as a roof bolter. While his “miner man,” Jason Dotson, drives the machine that bores into the coal, McGuire follows behind on the roof bolter, bending metal and driving bolts into the rock to secure the ceiling over their head.

“It averages 70 to 80 degrees on his machine, so he is drenched,” Mollie said. “Plus, he’s down wind, so to speak, from the Miner so he’s covered in soot.”

People have assumptions about coal mines, but Micheal says it’s not nearly as dark as one might think given all the headlamps. Plus, he’s been in tunnels only 40 inches tall, but others that towered 14 feet.

“Micheal had never been underground before he took this job so it was a bit of a shock to learn what it all entails,” Mollie said. “You think it’s scary to be miles underground, but he never expresses any fear. He just says it’s hard work and he’s sore all the time. Early on, for me, if he didn’t text or wasn’t home on time, it would be terrifying. But I’ve adjusted.”

It’s a sacrifice Micheal knew he would make from the day he spotted the young softball player. The 2011 Betsy Layne Graduate was in the stands that spring afternoon in 2012 when his school traveled to Pikeville High School.

As Fate would have it, Mollie, a junior, was only playing the outfield position closest to the opposing fans’ bleacher because another player was injured.

“I asked one of the girls, ‘Hey, what’s that guy’s name?'” Mollie said. “He was just a fan in the stands. Now, the rest is history.”

The past perhaps, but the future is fascinating.

“It’s just a great lesson,” Calipari said. “I showed them the picture yesterday of Micheal and his son and I talked about hard, back-breaking work. That’s Honorable work. But that he makes time for his son, even when he knew he couldn’t shower. It didn’t matter what he looked like, he just wanted to be with his son.

“I’ve done some things that have been fulfilling for my wife and I,” the Coach continued. “But this you would have to say you’re bringing light to a good man, a hard-working Kentuckian and a coal miner, who does everything he can to make time for his family and his son and his daughter. Come on. That’s what it ends up being. That’s the story.”

A story with subplots still being penned as we speak.

“Everyone has been so kind, and the messages from other Mining families are so touching and heartfelt,” Mollie said. “But there was one gentleman, he’s Younger than Micheal, who reached out and said, “I want to be you.’”

The man was recently married and now has a stepdaughter.

“They told Micheal, ‘She’s not my blood, but I love that child more than anything and I want to be her dad. I want to be that little girl’s father.’”