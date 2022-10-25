Coal Miner shares story of Kentucky basketball Blue-White scrimmage

All Micheal McGuire knew was that he had a 30-minute drive Saturday evening to get from his job at a coal mine to the annual Kentucky basketball Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville with his son. He and his family didn’t expect a photo of the pair to go viral days later.

It was McGuire’s son’s first exposure to the Wildcats, but it won’t be his last. The photo drew national attention after UK Coach John Calipari posted the image on his Twitter and Instagram pages, with a caption offering tickets to the family to be “treated as VIPs” on a trip this season to Rupp Arena.

“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” Calipari wrote.

