Coady goal chopped off by VAR as Merseyside Derby ends goalless

Jordan Pickford put in a terrific display as he helped Everton pick up an impressive point against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Neal Maupay made his Toffees debut as Frank Lampard made one change to the side that Drew at Leeds United.

Maupay replaced fellow summer signing Dwight McNeil in the starting eleven, while deadline-day arrival Idrissa Gana Gueye was among the substitutes.

Darwin Nunez returned from suspension to start for Liverpool in one of three changes to the team from Wednesday’s late win over Newcastle.

Nunez replaced Roberto Firmino while Fabio Carvalho and Konstantinos Tsimikas came in for Andrew Robertson and the injured Jordan Henderson.

Deadline day signing Arthur Melo was named on the bench after receiving his international clearance.

Everton thought they had the lead in the 70th minute, but VAR ruled Conor Coady was offside as he poked home Maupay’s cross.

The decision brought an angry response from the stands at Goodison Park.

A bottle appeared to be thrown from behind the benches, narrowly missing Jurgen Klopp, while another fan ran on to the pitch from the Gwladys Street End to confront referee Anthony Taylor.

Mohamed Salah struck the post deep into injury time, with Jordan Pickford getting a decisive touch on the Egyptian’s shot.

Liverpool’s stuttery start continued with another disappointing result on Saturday afternoon.

