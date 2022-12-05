Coaching in Dave Jackson basketball memorial ‘an honor’ for L’Anse Creuse North’s Carlson – Macomb Daily

Mark Carlson is new to L’Anse Creuse North.

He’s not new to the Legacy left by Dave Jackson.

An Armada teacher and former Tigers girls basketball coach, Carlson is in his first season coaching at L’Anse Creuse North, one of the schools for which Jackson worked before his untimely death 10 years ago.

Since Jackson’s passing, L’Anse Creuse North has hosted the Dave Jackson Memorial, a set of girls and boys games involving Jackson’s former schools, including L’Anse Creuse, Cardinal Mooney and Richmond.

The event continues Saturday, starting with the Richmond girls playing Cardinal Mooney at 1 pm

“Playing in the Dave Jackson is an honor,” said Carlson. “Named after a guy like that who’s revered throughout the county, it means a lot to play in it.

“I know how much it means to the family. He’s mentioned a lot at L’Anse Creuse North. We’re looking forward to making It bigger and better than it’s ever been.”

The Richmond boys play Cardinal Mooney at 3 pm At 5, Carlson’s Crusaders take on L’Anse Creuse, and the L’Anse Creuse North boys play L’Anse Creuse at 7 in the finale.

Funds raised go to Scholarships that are given in Jackson’s name at the four schools.

This year, the money will be presented in memory of Jean Job, Jackson’s sister who died Oct. 9 at age 75.

Job was a basketball fan and close to her brother, Carlson said.

Upon Job’s death, her family asked that donations be made to the Dave Jackson Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers.

“She talked about him a lot, and now they’re back together,” Carlson said.

Scholarships are a proper way to honor Jackson, said Christine Duryee, Jackson’s niece and Job’s daughter.

“(The Jackson memorial) helps students with scholarships, and that’s what my Uncle was all about,” Duryee said. “My Uncle was all about students first, no matter what background they came from.

“It means a lot to our family, especially now with the passing of my mom.”

Jackson’s daughter Natalie has taken over running her father’s foundation, Duryee said.

“My brother and I, along with her sisters, are going to do whatever we can to make (the memorial) bigger and better,” Duryee said.

Sterling special

Sterling Heights will honor retired basketball scorekeeper Paul Jesswein during a tripleheader of events Friday. The Stallions’ wrestling team takes on Detroit Cesar Chavez at 4:30 pm, followed by a Stallions/Cousino boys basketball game at 6 and a Sterling Heights/Fraser girls game at 7:30. Jesswein kept the scorebook for Stallions games for 42 years before retiring at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

MAC Showcase

Port Huron Northern will be the site of four MAC crossover boys basketball games Saturday. The contests feature Champions from the 2021-22 season.

The schedule: New Haven vs Madison at 1 pm; South Lake vs. Romeo at 2:30; Lincoln vs. Dakota at 4:30, and Chippewa Valley vs. Port Huron Northern at 6.

Last season, Madison won the Bronze Division championship. Lincoln won the Silver. South Lake shared the Gold. Port Huron Northern won the Blue. Romeo won the White. Chippewa Valley and Dakota shared the Red.

Madison has moved to the Silver. Lincoln has moved to the Gold. Port Huron Northern has moved to the White.

(Chuck Klonke contributed to this report.)

ATTENTION COACHES: Email game reports to [email protected]