Coaches select all-Bay County Boys Soccer Team for 2022

BAY CITY, MI — Here is a look at the 2022 all-Bay County Boys Soccer Team, as selected by the head coaches of the high school programs at Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber and Pinconning.

While MLive did not have a hand in selecting the team, we proudly offer this look at the coaches’ choices for this year’s Honor squad.

2022 ALL-BAY COUNTY

BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Asher Clark of the John Glenn soccer team for 2022.

F— ASHER CLARK, JOHN GLENN

Asher came into the high school scene like he was an upper classman. He scored 22 goals and had seven assists in his first season. Asher has a tremendous arsenal of football skills and soccer knowledge. He is the No. 2 scorer in the county. His attitude and work ethic are admirable.

Aiden Short of the Bay City Western soccer team for 2022.

F – AIDEN SHORT, BAY CITY WESTERN

Aiden had a strong senior season for Western this year. In the regular season, he scored eight goals and had six assists. He has a great field sense and is able to find the passes up the field to create opportunities for the team. He has consistently been a solid player during his time at Western.

Calvin Watson of the Bay City Western soccer team for 2022.

F—CALVIN WATSON, BAY CITY WESTERN

Calvin led the Warriors with 10 goals in his senior season. He is a fast and productive forward who creates scoring chances in every game. His leadership and drive helped Western through the tough competition in the SVL.

Adam Wingeier of the John Glenn boys soccer team for 2022.

F – ADAM WINGEIER, JOHN GLENN

Adam had a great year on the pitch and led his team and the county in goals. He scored 26 goals this season and had nine assists, too. Adam is a quick and creative player who helped create a ton of offense throughout the team this season. They can get in the tight spots and find ways to get shots on goal when it doesn’t look possible.

Lawsen Beson-Montoya of the John Glenn boys soccer team for 2022.

M – LAWSEN BESON-MONTOYA, JOHN GLENN

Lawsen was part of the three-headed monster for scoring for the Bobcats. He was in the Top 3 in scoring with 14 goals and No. 1 in assists with 17. Lawsen is very quick and has great ballhandling skills. His combination plays and ability to find the passes in the attacking end make him a threat to every team.

Sam Fodrey of the Essexville Garber boys soccer team for 2022.

M – SAM FODREY, ESSEXVILLE GARBER

Sam led the Dukes in both goals and assists, notching 12 goals and 10 assists. Sam is strong on both sides of the ball and is great at starting counter-attacks quickly and creating pressure on the opposition. He is a Captain for the team and is a strong leader on the field through his hard work and grit.

Adam Wells of the Bay City Western soccer team for 2022.

M – ADAM WELLS, BAY CITY WESTERN

Adam is a Powerhouse midfield player who held the midfield as well as contributed with the scoring for Western. He had five goals and seven assists during the regular season. Adam is a leader on the field through his example of hard work and aggressive play.

Landon Kogelman of the John Glenn soccer team for 2022.

D — LANDON KOGELMAN, JOHN GLENN

Landon was the rock of the John Glenn defense this year. He was able to keep many attackers off the goal this year with his speed and his excellent positioning. Landon took every top player from every team that the Bobcats played all season and had great success. He is a player to watch in the next couple of years.

Nathan Pace of the Bay City Central soccer team for 2022.

D – NATHAN PACE, BAY CITY CENTRAL

Midfield is his preferred position, but he spends a lot of time on defense. He is dedicated to the game and improvement for his teammates and himself. Nathan is a leader on the field who understands the game. Well. 21 is a player who is in the game in its entirety. Strong passer and looks ahead of every play to determine the next play. They finished this season with six assists and two goals along with countless stops of attacks on defense.

Xavier Wilson of the Bay City Central soccer team for 2021.

D—XAVIER WILSON, BAY CITY CENTRAL

Xavier, better known as Ziggy, is a strong defensive player who is very confident in his position. He has a very calm demeanor, which allows him to slow down most attackers. They finished the season with five goals and six assists. Ziggy anchored the defensive side of our field and kept us in many games.

Carson Parks of the Pinconning soccer team for 2022.

K— CARSON PARKS, PINCONNING

This was his first year playing and he had an outstanding save percentage of .789. Based on past years, I didn’t think he would be near the top of the list, but it looks like he was at the top. Wow! I wish I could have had him for all four years. He was a great asset to the team this year and will be greatly missed.

RELATED READING

2021 all-Bay County Boys Soccer Team

2020 all-Bay County Boys Soccer Team

2019 Bay County’s Best boys soccer Honor Squad

2018 MLive Boys Soccer Dream Team

2017 Boys Soccer Dream Team

2016 Boys Soccer Dream Team

2015 Boys Soccer Dream Team

2014 Boys Soccer Dream Team

2013 Boys Soccer Dream Team

2012 Boys Soccer Dream Team

2011 Boys Soccer Dream Team

2009 Boys Soccer Dream Team