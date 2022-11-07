Coaches Poll top 25: TCU breaks into top five, Clemson plummets in college football rankings

After Week 10 action that featured three top-10 teams all losing on the same day, the updated college football rankings were destined to see some notable changes. In the Coaches Poll, where all three of those top-10 teams started the weekend in the top six, the changes include drops for Tennessee and Clemson but also a return to the top 25 for Notre Dame.

Georgia remained No. 1 and only strengthened its position at the top, earning 61 first-place votes with Ohio State hanging tight at No. 2 but collecting zero first-place votes. Michigan, up one spot to No. 3, got two first-place votes. The Bulldogs saw an increase in first-place votes after defeating Tennessee by two touchdowns, and the loss saw the Vols fall from No. 3 to No. 5 in the eyes of the coaches. TCU was able to capitalize on the shakeup at the top, moving up three spots to crack the top five at No. 4 after it improved to 9-0 with a win against Texas Tech.

Clemson also took its first loss of the season in a road spot, but by a larger margin (35-14) and to a team in Notre Dame that was not ranked last week and didn’t even appear on a majority of the Coaches Poll ballots. The Fighting Irish were 33rd in voting points last week with just 11 points, but after beating Clemson to improve to 6-3, the coaches have moved Marcus Freeman’s team back into the top 25 at No. 25 while the Tigers dropped seven spots to No. 12.

Elsewhere, there was the expected move up for LSU after its overtime win against Alabama, moving up from No. 17 to No. 8, as well as a drop for the Crimson Tide from No. 6 to No. 11. The biggest leap in the entire Coaches Poll comes from Texas, which moved up 10 spots from outside the top 25 to land at No. 18 after a win at Kansas State.

Check out the full top 25, as voted on by the 63 FBS coaches who make up the Coaches Poll. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

Coaches Poll top 25

Georgia (61 first-place votes) Ohio State Michigan (2) TCU Tennessee Oregon USC LSU Be Miss UCLA Alabama Clemson Utah North Carolina Penn State NC State Tulane Texas Liberty Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Kentucky Notre Dame

Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina (77); Cincinnati (70); Wake Forest (53); Oklahoma State (53); Baylor (46); Florida State (22); Syracuse (20); Kansas (12); Mississippi State (11); Troy (10); Louisville (9); Texas-San Antonio (6); Pittsburgh (4); Minnesota (4); South Carolina (3); Oregon State (3); Maryland (3); Boise State (1).

Dropped out: Well. 18 Oklahoma State; Well. 19 Wake Forest; Well. 22 Syracuse.