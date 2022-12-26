Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 8
What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 8
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 8
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. West Virginia Mountaineers 10-2 (NR)
24. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-2 (20)
23. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-4 (T16)
22. Auburn Tigers 10-2 (18)
21. Maryland Terrapins 9-3 (23)
– Coaches Final Regular Season Football Rankings
20. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-1 (15)
19. Duke Blue Devils 10-3 (14)
18. TCU Horned Frogs 10-1 (19)
17. Miami Hurricanes 12-1 (22)
16. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 (21)
– AP College Basketball Top 25 Prediction
15. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 (18)
14. Kentucky Wildcats 8-3 (T16)
13. Baylor Bears 9-2 (13)
12. Gonzaga Bulldogs 10-3 (12)
11. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (11)
– AP Final Regular Season Football Rankings
10. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (10)
9. Virginia Cavaliers 8-2 (6)
8. UCLA Bruins 11-2 (9)
7. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 (8)
6. Texas Longhorns 10-1 (7)
5. Arizona Wildcats 12-1 (5)
4. Kansas Jayhawks 11-1 (4)
3. Houston Cougars 12-1 (3)
2. UConn Huskies 13-0 (2)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 12-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings
Story Originally appeared on College Football News