Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9
What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 9
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. New Mexico Lobos 14-0 (NR)
24. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-3 (NR)
23. Kentucky Wildcats 9-4 (17)
22. Xavier Musketeers 12-3 (25)
21. Auburn Tigers 11-2 (23)
20. Baylor Bears 10-3 (13)
19. Iowa State Cyclones 10-2 (NR)
18. TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (19)
17. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 (18)
16. Missouri Tigers 12-1 (NR)
15. Miami Hurricanes 13-1 (16)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 10-2 (15)
13. Duke Blue Devils 11-3 (14)
12. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-2 (7)
11. Virginia Cavaliers 10-2 (12)
10. Gonzaga Bulldogs 12-3 (11)
9. Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 (10)
8. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (9)
7. UCLA Bruins 13-2 (8)
6. UConn Huskies 14-1 (2)
5. Texas Longhorns 12-1 (6)
4. Arizona Wildcats 13-1 (5)
3. Kansas Jayhawks 12-1 (4)
2. Houston Cougars 14-1 (3)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 13-0 (1)
