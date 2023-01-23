Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our Predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 12

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our Prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. San Diego State Aztecs 15-4 (NR)

24. Providence Friars 15-5 (20)

23. Florida Atlantic Owls 19-1 (NR)

22. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 (24)

21. Baylor Bears 14-5 (22)

– Coaches Final Football Rankings

20. Clemson Tigers 16-4 (19)

19. Miami Hurricanes 15-4 (16)

18. UConn Huskies 16-5 (14)

17. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-5 (18)

16. Charleston Cougars 21-1 (21)

– AP All-Time College Football Rankings

15. TCU Horned Frogs 15-4 (13)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 14-4 (12)

13. Xavier Musketeers 16-4 (8)

12. Texas Longhorns 16-3 (7)

11. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-4 (6)

– AP College Basketball Top 25 Prediction

10. Auburn Tigers 16-3 (17)

9. Kansas Jayhawks 16-3 (2)

8. Kansas State Wildcats 17-2 (15)

7. UCLA Bruins 17-3 (5)

6. Virginia Cavaliers 15-3 (10)

– CFN Final Football Rankings 1-131

5. Arizona Wildcats 17-3 (11)

4. Tennessee Volunteers 16-3 (9)

3. Houston Cougars 18-2 (1)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-2 (4)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 19-1 (3)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings