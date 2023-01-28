Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2020 to 2022
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
The COVID year of 2020 meant no one got a true national championship, but the Coaches Poll liked Kansas. The national title in 2022 certainly helped crank up the ranking so far, but even without getting a championship, Gonzaga has been the most consistent power program.
NCAA Basketball National Champions
2020 NONE, 2021 Baylor, 2022 Kansas, 2013 COMING
Coaches Poll: 2020 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Gonzaga 69
2 Baylor 64
3 Kansas 60
4 Villanova 53
5 Houston 45
6 Duke 41
7 Arkansas 38
8 Florida State 37
9 UCLA 34
10 Creighton 30
T11 Illinois 29
T11 Kentucky 29
13 North Carolina 24
T14 Dayton 23
T14 Michigan 23
T16 Alabama 21
T16 Oregon 21
T18 Arizona 20
T18 San Diego State 20
T20 Iowa 19
T20 Ohio State 19
T22 Auburn 18
T22 Texas Tech 18
24 U.S.C. 17
25 Purdue 16
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Maryland 15, Wisconsin 15, Loyola-Chicago 14, Michigan State 14, Louisville 13, Providence 13, Seton Hall 11, Tennessee 11, Virginia 11, BYU 10, Miami 10, West Virginia 10, Oklahoma State 7, Oregon State 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Butler 5, Texas 5, Murray State 4, Colorado 3, Iowa State 3, Saint Peter’s 2, Syracuse 1
NCAA Basketball National Champion: COMING
COMING
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas
1 Kansas
2 North Carolina
3 Duke
4 Villanova
5 Gonzaga
6 Arizona
7 Houston
8 Arkansas
9 Baylor
10 Purdue
11 UCLA
12 Texas Tech
13 Providence
14 Auburn
15 Tennessee
T16 Miami
T16 Kentucky
18 Wisconsin
19 Illinois
20 Saint Mary’s
21 Iowa
22 Murray State
23 Iowa State
24 Saint Peter’s
25 Michigan
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2021 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Baylor
1 Baylor
2 Gonzaga
3 Houston
4 Michigan
5 Alabama
6 Arkansas
7 UCLA
8 Illinois
9 U.S.C
10 Florida State
11 Villanova
12 Loyola-Chicago
13 Iowa
14 Creighton
15 Ohio State
16 Kansas
17 Oregon
18 West Virginia
19 Oklahoma State
20 Oregon State
21 Texas
22 Texas Tech
23 Colorado
24 Virginia
25 Syracuse
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2020 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Well Champion
1 Kansas
2 Gonzaga
3 Dayton
4 Baylor
5 Florida State
6 San Diego State
7 Kentucky
8 Duke
9 Creighton
9 Villanova
11 Maryland
12 Michigan State
13 Louisville
14 Oregon
15 Seton Hall
16 BYU
17 Virginia
18 Ohio State
19 Wisconsin
20 Auburn
21 Butler
22 Illinois
23 Houston
24 West Virginia
25 Iowa
