Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2020 to 2022

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

The COVID year of 2020 meant no one got a true national championship, but the Coaches Poll liked Kansas. The national title in 2022 certainly helped crank up the ranking so far, but even without getting a championship, Gonzaga has been the most consistent power program.

Coaches Poll: 2020 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Gonzaga 69

2 Baylor 64

3 Kansas 60

4 Villanova 53

5 Houston 45

6 Duke 41

7 Arkansas 38

8 Florida State 37

9 UCLA 34

10 Creighton 30

T11 Illinois 29

T11 Kentucky 29

13 North Carolina 24

T14 Dayton 23

T14 Michigan 23

T16 Alabama 21

T16 Oregon 21

T18 Arizona 20

T18 San Diego State 20

T20 Iowa 19

T20 Ohio State 19

T22 Auburn 18

T22 Texas Tech 18

24 U.S.C. 17

25 Purdue 16

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Maryland 15, Wisconsin 15, Loyola-Chicago 14, Michigan State 14, Louisville 13, Providence 13, Seton Hall 11, Tennessee 11, Virginia 11, BYU 10, Miami 10, West Virginia 10, Oklahoma State 7, Oregon State 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Butler 5, Texas 5, Murray State 4, Colorado 3, Iowa State 3, Saint Peter’s 2, Syracuse 1

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas

1 Kansas

2 North Carolina

3 Duke

4 Villanova

5 Gonzaga

6 Arizona

7 Houston

8 Arkansas

9 Baylor

10 Purdue

11 UCLA

12 Texas Tech

13 Providence

14 Auburn

15 Tennessee

T16 Miami

T16 Kentucky

18 Wisconsin

19 Illinois

20 Saint Mary’s

21 Iowa

22 Murray State

23 Iowa State

24 Saint Peter’s

25 Michigan

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2021 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Baylor

1 Baylor

2 Gonzaga

3 Houston

4 Michigan

5 Alabama

6 Arkansas

7 UCLA

8 Illinois

9 U.S.C

10 Florida State

11 Villanova

12 Loyola-Chicago

13 Iowa

14 Creighton

15 Ohio State

16 Kansas

17 Oregon

18 West Virginia

19 Oklahoma State

20 Oregon State

21 Texas

22 Texas Tech

23 Colorado

24 Virginia

25 Syracuse

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2020 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Well Champion

1 Kansas

2 Gonzaga

3 Dayton

4 Baylor

5 Florida State

6 San Diego State

7 Kentucky

8 Duke

9 Creighton

9 Villanova

11 Maryland

12 Michigan State

13 Louisville

14 Oregon

15 Seton Hall

16 BYU

17 Virginia

18 Ohio State

19 Wisconsin

20 Auburn

21 Butler

22 Illinois

23 Houston

24 West Virginia

25 Iowa

