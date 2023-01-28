Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches Pollrankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches national Champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

So this decade is a tad bizarre.

UConn, Duke, and Villanova all won two national titles, and Kansas didn’t win any. However. the Jayhawks were consistent enough to end up as the top program of the decade, even though the Coaches polls – unlike the AP versions – came out after the NCAA Tournament.

2010 duke, 2011 UConn, 2012 Kentucky, 2013 Louisville, 2014 UConn, 2015 duke, 2016 villanova, 2017 North Carolina, 2018 villanova, 2019 Virginia



Coaches Poll: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kansas 183

2 Duke 177

3 Kentucky 175

4 Michigan State 148

5 North Carolina 136

6 Villanova 115

7 Gonzaga 102

8 Virginia 101

9 Michigan 97

10 Louisville 96

T11 Arizona 95

T11 Syracuse 95

13 Wisconsin 92

14 Florida 89

15 Ohio State 84

16 Purdue 76

17 West Virginia 71

18 Baylor 63

19 Wichita State 62

20 Xavier 61

21 Oregon 60

22 Butler 58

23 UConn 50

24 Indiana 49

25 Notre Dame 48

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Tennessee 46, Texas Tech 44, Florida State 41, Kansas State 41, Marquette 38, Iowa State 35, Maryland 35, Oklahoma 35, Miami 34, Cincinnati 30, San Diego State 29, UCLA 28, Northern Iowa 25, Auburn 24, VCU 23, New Mexico 20, Pitt 20, South Carolina 20, Loyola-Chicago 19, Georgetown 18, Houston 18, Texas A&M 18, BYU 17, Utah 17, Creighton 16, Missouri 15, Virginia Tech 12, Clemson 11, LSU 11, Saint Louis 11, Murray State 10, Texas 10, Buffalo 9, Cornell 9, Nevada 9, Dayton 8, Memphis 8, NC State 8, Washington 8, Wofford 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 6, Richmond 5, SMU 3, La Salle 2, Stanford 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Iowa 1, Ohio 1, Utah State 1



Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2019 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Virginia

1 Virginia

2 Texas Tech

3 Michigan State

4 Duke

5 Auburn

6 Gonzaga

7 Kentucky

8 Purdue

9 North Carolina

10 Tennessee

11 Michigan

12 Houston

13 Florida State

14 Virginia Tech

15 LSU

16 Kansas

17 Buffalo

18 Wofford

19 Kansas State

20 Villanova

21 Oregon

22 Maryland

23 Nevada

24 Wisconsin

25 Iowa State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2018 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova

1 Villanova

2 Michigan

3 Kansas

4 Duke

5 Virginia

6 Texas Tech

T7 Loyola-Chicago

T7 Xavier

9 Purdue

10 Gonzaga

11 Michigan State

12 Cincinnati

13 West Virginia

14 North Carolina

15 Clemson

16 Tennessee

17 Kentucky

18 Florida State

19 Kansas State

20 Nevada

21 Ohio State

22 Houston

23 Auburn

24 Texas A&M

25 Wichita State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2017 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 North Carolina

2 Gonzaga

3 Oregon

4 Kansas

5 Kentucky

6 South Carolina

7 Arizona

8 Villanova

9 UCLA

10 Florida

11 West Virginia

12 Baylor

13 Duke

14 Louisville

15 Purdue

T16 Wisconsin

T16 Michigan

18 Xavier

19 Butler

20 Notre Dame

21 Wichita State

22 Cincinnati

23 SMU

24 Florida State

25 Iowa State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2016 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova

1 Villanova

2 North Carolina

3 Kansas

4 Oklahoma

5 Virginia

6 Oregon

7 Michigan State

8 Miami

9 Indiana

T10 Syracuse

T10 Xavier

12 Texas A&M

13 Maryland

14 West Virginia

15 Iowa State

16 Kentucky

17 Notre Dame

18 Duke

19 Purdue

20 Utah

21 Gonzaga

22 Arizona

23 Wisconsin

24 Baylor

25 Iowa

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2015 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Duke

2 Wisconsin

3 Kentucky

4 Arizona

5 Notre Dame

6 Gonzaga

7 Michigan State

8 Virginia

9 Villanova

10 Louisville

11 Wichita State

12 North Carolina

13 Oklahoma

14 Northern Iowa

15 Utah

16 Maryland

17 Kansas

18 West Virginia

19 Iowa State

20 Arkansas

21 Baylor

22 Xavier

23 Butler

24 NC State

25 Oregon

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2014 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 UConn

2 Kentucky

3 Florida

4 Wisconsin

T5 Arizona

T5 Michigan

7 Wichita State

8 Michigan State

9 Louisville

10 Virginia

11 Iowa State

12 San Diego State

13 Villanova

14 Kansas

15 UCLA

16 Duke

17 Syracuse

T18 Baylor

T18 Dayton

20 Creighton

21 North Carolina

22 Cincinnati

23 Tennessee

24 Stanford

25 Saint Louis

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2013 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville

1 Louisville

2 Michigan

3 Syracuse

4 Wichita State

5 Duke

6 Ohio State

7 Indiana

8 Kansas

9 Florida

10 Miami

10 Marquette

12 Gonzaga

13 Michigan State

14 Arizona

15 Oregon

16 Saint Louis

17 Georgetown

18 Memphis

19 New Mexico

20 Kansas State

21 Creighton

22 Wisconsin

23 VCU

24 La Salle

25 Florida Gulf Coast

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2012 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 Kansas

3 Ohio State

4 Louisville

5 Syracuse

5 North Carolina

7 Michigan State

8 Baylor

9 Florida

10 Marquette

11 Missouri

12 Wisconsin

13 Indiana

14 Duke

15 Florida State

16 Murray State

17 Georgetown

18 Cincinnati

19 Vanderbilt

20 NC State

21 Creighton

22 Michigan

23 New Mexico

24 Xavier

25 Ohio

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2011 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 UConn

2 Butler

3 Kentucky

4 Kansas

5 Ohio State

6 VCU

7 Duke

8 North Carolina

9 Arizona

10 Florida

11 San Diego State

12 Pitt

13 BYU

14 Notre Dame

15 Wisconsin

16 Texas

17 Purdue

18 Syracuse

19 Florida State

20 Marquette

21 Richmond

22 Louisville

23 Washington

24 Kansas State

25 Utah State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2010 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Duke

2 Butler

3 West Virginia

4 Michigan State

5 Kentucky

6 Kansas

7 Kansas State

8 Syracuse

9 Tennessee

10 Baylor

11 Ohio State

12 Purdue

13 Northern Iowa

14 Xavier

15 Villanova

16 New Mexico

17 Cornell

18 Maryland

19 Saint Mary’s

20 Pitt

21 Washington

22 BYU

23 Gonzaga

24 Wisconsin

25 Texas A&M

