Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final Coaches Pollrankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches national Champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
So this decade is a tad bizarre.
UConn, Duke, and Villanova all won two national titles, and Kansas didn’t win any. However. the Jayhawks were consistent enough to end up as the top program of the decade, even though the Coaches polls – unlike the AP versions – came out after the NCAA Tournament.
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 25 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015
2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
NCAA Basketball National Champions
2010 duke, 2011 UConn, 2012 Kentucky, 2013 Louisville, 2014 UConn, 2015 duke, 2016 villanova, 2017 North Carolina, 2018 villanova, 2019 Virginia
Coaches Poll: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Kansas 183
2 Duke 177
3 Kentucky 175
4 Michigan State 148
5 North Carolina 136
6 Villanova 115
7 Gonzaga 102
8 Virginia 101
9 Michigan 97
10 Louisville 96
T11 Arizona 95
T11 Syracuse 95
13 Wisconsin 92
14 Florida 89
15 Ohio State 84
16 Purdue 76
17 West Virginia 71
18 Baylor 63
19 Wichita State 62
20 Xavier 61
21 Oregon 60
22 Butler 58
23 UConn 50
24 Indiana 49
25 Notre Dame 48
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Tennessee 46, Texas Tech 44, Florida State 41, Kansas State 41, Marquette 38, Iowa State 35, Maryland 35, Oklahoma 35, Miami 34, Cincinnati 30, San Diego State 29, UCLA 28, Northern Iowa 25, Auburn 24, VCU 23, New Mexico 20, Pitt 20, South Carolina 20, Loyola-Chicago 19, Georgetown 18, Houston 18, Texas A&M 18, BYU 17, Utah 17, Creighton 16, Missouri 15, Virginia Tech 12, Clemson 11, LSU 11, Saint Louis 11, Murray State 10, Texas 10, Buffalo 9, Cornell 9, Nevada 9, Dayton 8, Memphis 8, NC State 8, Washington 8, Wofford 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 6, Richmond 5, SMU 3, La Salle 2, Stanford 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Iowa 1, Ohio 1, Utah State 1
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2019 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Virginia
1 Virginia
2 Texas Tech
3 Michigan State
4 Duke
5 Auburn
6 Gonzaga
7 Kentucky
8 Purdue
9 North Carolina
10 Tennessee
11 Michigan
12 Houston
13 Florida State
14 Virginia Tech
15 LSU
16 Kansas
17 Buffalo
18 Wofford
19 Kansas State
20 Villanova
21 Oregon
22 Maryland
23 Nevada
24 Wisconsin
25 Iowa State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2018 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova
1 Villanova
2 Michigan
3 Kansas
4 Duke
5 Virginia
6 Texas Tech
T7 Loyola-Chicago
T7 Xavier
9 Purdue
10 Gonzaga
11 Michigan State
12 Cincinnati
13 West Virginia
14 North Carolina
15 Clemson
16 Tennessee
17 Kentucky
18 Florida State
19 Kansas State
20 Nevada
21 Ohio State
22 Houston
23 Auburn
24 Texas A&M
25 Wichita State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2017 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 North Carolina
2 Gonzaga
3 Oregon
4 Kansas
5 Kentucky
6 South Carolina
7 Arizona
8 Villanova
9 UCLA
10 Florida
11 West Virginia
12 Baylor
13 Duke
14 Louisville
15 Purdue
T16 Wisconsin
T16 Michigan
18 Xavier
19 Butler
20 Notre Dame
21 Wichita State
22 Cincinnati
23 SMU
24 Florida State
25 Iowa State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2016 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova
1 Villanova
2 North Carolina
3 Kansas
4 Oklahoma
5 Virginia
6 Oregon
7 Michigan State
8 Miami
9 Indiana
T10 Syracuse
T10 Xavier
12 Texas A&M
13 Maryland
14 West Virginia
15 Iowa State
16 Kentucky
17 Notre Dame
18 Duke
19 Purdue
20 Utah
21 Gonzaga
22 Arizona
23 Wisconsin
24 Baylor
25 Iowa
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2015 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Duke
2 Wisconsin
3 Kentucky
4 Arizona
5 Notre Dame
6 Gonzaga
7 Michigan State
8 Virginia
9 Villanova
10 Louisville
11 Wichita State
12 North Carolina
13 Oklahoma
14 Northern Iowa
15 Utah
16 Maryland
17 Kansas
18 West Virginia
19 Iowa State
20 Arkansas
21 Baylor
22 Xavier
23 Butler
24 NC State
25 Oregon
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2014 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 UConn
2 Kentucky
3 Florida
4 Wisconsin
T5 Arizona
T5 Michigan
7 Wichita State
8 Michigan State
9 Louisville
10 Virginia
11 Iowa State
12 San Diego State
13 Villanova
14 Kansas
15 UCLA
16 Duke
17 Syracuse
T18 Baylor
T18 Dayton
20 Creighton
21 North Carolina
22 Cincinnati
23 Tennessee
24 Stanford
25 Saint Louis
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2013 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville
1 Louisville
2 Michigan
3 Syracuse
4 Wichita State
5 Duke
6 Ohio State
7 Indiana
8 Kansas
9 Florida
10 Miami
10 Marquette
12 Gonzaga
13 Michigan State
14 Arizona
15 Oregon
16 Saint Louis
17 Georgetown
18 Memphis
19 New Mexico
20 Kansas State
21 Creighton
22 Wisconsin
23 VCU
24 La Salle
25 Florida Gulf Coast
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2012 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 Kentucky
2 Kansas
3 Ohio State
4 Louisville
5 Syracuse
5 North Carolina
7 Michigan State
8 Baylor
9 Florida
10 Marquette
11 Missouri
12 Wisconsin
13 Indiana
14 Duke
15 Florida State
16 Murray State
17 Georgetown
18 Cincinnati
19 Vanderbilt
20 NC State
21 Creighton
22 Michigan
23 New Mexico
24 Xavier
25 Ohio
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2011 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 UConn
2 Butler
3 Kentucky
4 Kansas
5 Ohio State
6 VCU
7 Duke
8 North Carolina
9 Arizona
10 Florida
11 San Diego State
12 Pitt
13 BYU
14 Notre Dame
15 Wisconsin
16 Texas
17 Purdue
18 Syracuse
19 Florida State
20 Marquette
21 Richmond
22 Louisville
23 Washington
24 Kansas State
25 Utah State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2010 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Duke
2 Butler
3 West Virginia
4 Michigan State
5 Kentucky
6 Kansas
7 Kansas State
8 Syracuse
9 Tennessee
10 Baylor
11 Ohio State
12 Purdue
13 Northern Iowa
14 Xavier
15 Villanova
16 New Mexico
17 Cornell
18 Maryland
19 Saint Mary’s
20 Pitt
21 Washington
22 BYU
23 Gonzaga
24 Wisconsin
25 Texas A&M
