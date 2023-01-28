Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1951 to 1959

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1951 to 1959 top 25 Coaches Polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s? The Coaches college basketball poll started at the end of the 1951 season, so the Coaches polls for that era are missing a few of the seasons the AP polls ranked.

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Kentucky won three national championships from 1951 to 1959, and like it was in the AP version, it turned out to be the program of the decade with ease.

One key note: The Coaches final rankings came out at the end of the regular seasons, not after the NCAA Tournaments.

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Poll Top 20 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955

1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time



NCAA Basketball National Champions

1951 Kentucky, 1952 Kentucky, 1953 Indiana, 1954 La Salle, 1955 San Francisco, 1956 San Francisco, 1957 North Carolina, 1958 Kentucky, 1959 Cal



Coaches Poll: 1951 to 1959 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky 170

T2 Kansas State 113

T2 NC State 113

4 Kansas 105

5 Indiana 102

6 Saint Louis 91

7 Illinois 90

8 Dayton 85

T9 Iowa 77

T9 Oklahoma State 77

11 North Carolina 74

12 San Francisco 73

13 Duquesne 70

14 West Virginia 67

15 Bradley 65

16 Notre Dame 60

17 Washington 58

T18 Holy Cross 55

T18 UCLA 55

20 La Salle 54

21 Cincinnati 52

22 Cal. 51

23 Michigan State 49

24 SMU 48

25 Utah 47

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Western Kentucky 45, Louisville 44, St. John’s 43, LSU 38, Seton Hall 38, St. Bonaventure 36, Vanderbilt 36, BYU 35, Wyoming 35, Seattle 34, Temple 33, Marquette 28, Oklahoma City 28, Oregon State 28, TCU 27, Alabama 21, Columbia 21, Duke 21, Maryland 20, Mississippi State 20, Auburn 16, Colorado 15, Arizona 13, Minnesota 13, Beloit 12, DePaul 12, Tulsa 12, George Washington 11, USC 11, Tennessee A&I State 10, Xavier 10, Niagara 9, Siena 9, Villanova 9, Navy 8, Saint Mary’s 8, Canisius 7, St. Joseph’s 6



Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Cal

1 Kansas State

2 Kentucky

3 Michigan State

4 Cincinnati

5 NC State

T6 Mississippi State

T6 North Carolina

8 Bradley

9 Cal

10 Auburn

11 West Virginia

12 TCUs

13 Saint Louis

14 Utah

15 Marquette

16 Tennessee A&I State

17 St. John’s

T18 Saint Mary’s

T18 Navy

T20 St. Joseph’s

T20 St. Bonaventure

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 West Virginia

2 Cincinnati

3 San Francisco

4 Kansas State

5 Temple

6 Maryland

7 Notre Dame

8 Kansas

9 Dayton

10 Indiana

11 Bradley

12 North Carolina

13 Duke

14 Kentucky

15 Oklahoma State

T16 NC State

T16 Oregon State

18 St. Bonaventure

T19 Michigan State

T19 Seattle

T19 Wyoming

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 North Carolina

2 Kansas

3 Kentucky

4 SMU

5 Seattle

6 Cal

7 Michigan State

8 Louisville

T9 UCLA

T9 Saint Louis

11 West Virginia

12 Dayton

13 Bradley

14 BYU

15 Indiana

T16 Oklahoma City

T16 Vanderbilt

T16 Xavier

19 Notre Dame

20 Kansas State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: San Francisco

1 San Francisco

2 NC State

3 Dayton

4 Iowa

5 Alabama

6 SMU

7 Louisville

8 Illinois

9 UCLA

10 Vanderbilt

11 North Carolina

12 Kentucky

13 Utah

14 Temple

15 Holy Crosses

16 Oklahoma City

17 Saint Louis

18 Duke

19 Canisius

20 Seattle

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: San Francisco

1 San Francisco

2 Kentucky

3 La Salle

4 Utah

5 Iowa

6 NC State

7 Duquesne

8 Oregon State

9 Marquette

10 Dayton

11 Colorado

12 UCLA

13 Minnesota

14 Tulsa

15 George Washington

16 Illinois

17 Niagara

18 Saint Louis

19 Holy Cross

T20 Cincinnati

T20 SMU

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1954 Final Top 10

NCAA Basketball National Champion: La Salle

1 Indiana

2 Kentucky

3 Duquesne

4 Oklahoma State (A&M)

5 Notre Dame

6 Western Kentucky

7 Kansas

8 LSU

9 Holy Cross

10 Iowa

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana

1 Indiana

2 Seton Hall

3 Washington

4 La Salle

5 Kansas

6 LSU

7 Oklahoma State (A&M)

8 NC State

9 Kansas State

10 Illinois

11 Western Kentucky

12 Cal

13 Notre Dame

14 DePaul

14 Wyoming

16 Saint Louis

17 Holy Cross

18 Oklahoma City

19 BYU

20 Duquesne

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 Illinois

3 Kansas

4 Duquesne

5 Washington

6 Kansas State

7 Saint Louis

8 Iowa

9 St. John’s

10 Wyoming

11 St. Bonaventure

12 Seton Hall

13 TCU

14 West Virginia

15 Holy Cross

16 Western Kentucky

17 La Salle

18 Dayton

T19 Louisville

T19 Indiana

T19 UCLA

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Oklahoma State (A&M)

2 Kentucky

3 Kansas State

4 Illinois

5 Columbia

6 NC State

7 Bradley

8 Indiana

9 St. John’s

10 BYU

11 Saint Louis

12 Washington

13 Arizona

14 Bellows

15 U.S.C

16 Vanderbilt

T17 Siena

T17 Villanova

T19 Dayton

T19 St. Bonaventure

