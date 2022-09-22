Coaches named for Alabama basketball all-star teams to play against Mississippi

Coaches have been announced for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star basketball games set for March 11, according to a release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Rhett Harrelson of Enterprise and Darren Golson of Autaugaville will Coach the boys’ stars and Kenny Hill of Guntersville and Katie Barton of St. James will Coach the girls’ all-stars.

Harrelson will serve as the boys’ head coach while Hill will be the girls’ head coach.

Harrelson led Enterprise to a 25-6 record and its first state championship last season in the Class 7A state tournament. Golson’s Autaugaville Squad had a perfect 30-0 regular season on the way to the Class 1A Championship in 2021 and last season his team finished 27-3 and fell in the state semifinals to eventual state Champion Covenant Christian.

Guntersville girls head basketball Coach Kenny Hill applauds as he heads to midcourt to get the Class 5A state Championship Trophy on March 5, 2022. Hill will Coach the girls’ all-star team in the Alabama-Mississippi game next March. (Vasha Hunt | [email protected])Vasha Hunt

Hill’s Guntersville Squad won the Class 5A Championship last season with a 30-5 record. Barton’s St. James team finished 25-7, falling in the 4A state Finals to Deshler.

According to Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, the 15-person all-star teams will be announced in March. The players are selected by the association’s All-Star Coaches’ Committee from nominations submitted by member schools.

The games will be live streamed over the NFHS Network and televised over the AHAA TV Network with WOTM-TV producing the contests. The AHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast the games live over its network of radio stations and internet links.

“We are grateful to have these coaches leading these all-star teams,” Dean said. “Each of them has done an outstanding job with their respective programs. We are confident that they will provide the same leadership and energy with this year’s group of student-athletes.”

Alabama swept Mississippi last year in the 32nd annual Alabama-Mississippi Classic. The Alabama girls upped their lead in the series to 18-14 while the boys hold a 17-15 advantage.

Alabama will host the all-star game at a site to be announced later.