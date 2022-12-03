Coaches name Mount Academy’s Ruby Moody as Section 9, Class D MVP – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY — Mount Academy senior Ruby Moody has been named the Section 9 Class D Most Valuable Girls Volleyball Player by

Section 9 coaches.

Moody was one of the mainstays on the Mount Academy girls volleyball team that captured the school’s second straight Class D state title this season.

The Eagles finished 18-0 in matches.

Mount Academy players selected to the Class D first-team all-star Squad were Amy Boller and Jacqui Maendel. Jenna Maendel made it on the second team for the Mount.

Kingston High’s Ryleigh Purvis was selected as a second-team all-star in Class AA. Nayda Gorton and Alannah Rolph of Kingston were picked as Honorable mentions.

In Class A, Wallkill’s Katelyn Jordy and Grace Mesuch were selected to the all-star’s first team. Regan Moeykens of Wallkill was selected on the second team and teammate Genevieve Pollock was an Honorable mention pick.

Highland’s Katie Dauenheimer was a first-team Class B selection by the coaches. Daniella Grant of Highland, Madison Callahan of Marlboro, New Paltz’s Annabel Voorhis and Red Hook’s Jordan Lee were second-team all-stars.

Class B Honorable Mentions went to Ellenville’s Yandeliz Bruce, Marlboro’s Kalista Birkenstock, Daphne Paul-LaRonca of New Paltz and Red Hook’s Mia Merino.