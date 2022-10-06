Coaches Day celebrated at Handball ground

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 06: Coaches Day celebrated with enthusiasm at the Handball ground developed by Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare

Trust at SD Sabha School, here today.

To appreciate the contributions of coaches in shaping the lives of players, the event was organized by senior National Handball players, Sonia

Jain, Atula Rajput and Ambika Sharma.

Among the coaches present were Retired SAI Handball coach, Nirmal Kaur, Vinay Sharma, Handball Coach of J&K Sports Council and

Bachan Dogra, Handball coach.

Earlier, senior players told those young players about the life contributions of the coaches present on the occasion.

The Celebrations were also joined by the members of the Arun Sports Trust including Ashutosh Sharma, Chandan Singh Chauhan and

Gaurav Sharma.

Later, it was resolved by the senior players to celebrate the Coaches Day every year on October six. Other senior players were present

Sanjay Manhas, Anil Dogra and Sahil Sharma.

Pertinent to mention here that National Coaches Day was first celebrated in the United States of America and then spread to other nations.

Now, the whole world celebrates the day and honors the coaches for shaping the lives of sportspersons.