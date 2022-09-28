Coaches, colleagues remember Bloomfield basketball Coach fondly
Gary Barcher not only coached Kevin Moses at Bloomfield, he coached alongside him for the Warhawks.
The former longtime varsity boys basketball Coach remembers Moses, who died of Colon cancer on Monday, when he was the JV Coach some four decades ago. Moses played for him. That relationship grew over the course of time.
“I’ll tell you what. His biggest strength was his ability to connect with the kids, on more than a coach-player level,” said Barcher, who retired following the 2016-17 season. “He could balance that line between a coach and a friend. Kids today, they need that connection and that was his strength.”
Moses, who led Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV boys basketball state championship in March, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon cancer. A GoFundMe page was established on Sunday. The original goal was $15,000, which was surpassed on Monday.
Now called the Kevin Moses Memorial Fund, more than $20,000 has been raised. All donated will go to Moses’ family.
“Coach Moses was larger than life. He filled the room with his positive energy and amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed, but his Legacy will live on through all the students and alums of BHS,” Bloomfield Athletic Director Allison Borawski said. “I’ve known of Kevin’s illness since the summer, but his rapid decline took all of us by surprise.”