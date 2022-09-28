Coaches, colleagues remember Bloomfield basketball Coach fondly

Gary Barcher not only coached Kevin Moses at Bloomfield, he coached alongside him for the Warhawks.

The former longtime varsity boys basketball Coach remembers Moses, who died of Colon cancer on Monday, when he was the JV Coach some four decades ago. Moses played for him. That relationship grew over the course of time.

“I’ll tell you what. His biggest strength was his ability to connect with the kids, on more than a coach-player level,” said Barcher, who retired following the 2016-17 season. “He could balance that line between a coach and a friend. Kids today, they need that connection and that was his strength.”

Moses, who led Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV boys basketball state championship in March, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon cancer. A GoFundMe page was established on Sunday. The original goal was $15,000, which was surpassed on Monday.

Now called the Kevin Moses Memorial Fund, more than $20,000 has been raised. All donated will go to Moses’ family.

“Coach Moses was larger than life. He filled the room with his positive energy and amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed, but his Legacy will live on through all the students and alums of BHS,” Bloomfield Athletic Director Allison Borawski said. “I’ve known of Kevin’s illness since the summer, but his rapid decline took all of us by surprise.”

Moses, a 1984 Bloomfield Graduate was 55. He worked as a security guard at his alma mater. Not only was he the head boys basketball Coach since 2019, but also a current Assistant football coach. Borawski said the football players are going to wear MO Decals on their helmets for Friday night’s home game against Berlin. Borawski also said there would be a recognition ceremony at halftime and the entire gate from the game would go to his family. “He was BHS’s biggest fan and there wasn’t a student he didn’t help,” Borawski said. “Coach Mo always brought humor and a smile wherever he went and often rallied our community together in the good times and the bad. Now, it is time for us to Rally for Moses.” Tributes continue to come in on Facebook. They also came from people in the basketball coaching profession. “They said he was feeling good and that he was going to tighten this thing. I thought he was going to beat it,” said Windsor Coach Ken Smith, who coached Kevin Jr. at Windsor. “He was a great guy, a great father, a great supporter of his child.” Granby played Bloomfield during the regular season, then again in the Division IV Championship game. The Warhawks prevailed 58-54. Walt Hansen, Granby’s coach, said the two teams are scheduled to play again in the upcoming regular season. “He was such a kind, caring and good man, first class,” Hansen said. “We’ve gotten to know each other the past few years. I’m typically greeted with a huge hug and a smile. We each had a mutual respect for our programs.” Simsbury and Bloomfield faced each other late in the regular season, a Simsbury win. Conard defeated Bloomfield in the CCC tournament quarterfinals. “I remember him giving me a big bear hug after the game and saying, ‘Awesome game, your kids played tough.’ They didn’t know me, and it stuck out to me how gracious he was in defeat,” Stillman said. “I remember thinking, ‘That’s a guy I can root for.’ I was happy to see him win the Championship later that season. They will be missed.” Said Conard Coach Jared Leghorn: “It was abundantly clear the positive relationships he established with his players. You can tell they really cared about one another and it showed in the way they played on the court.” Morgan was eliminated by Bloomfield in the Division IV semifinals. “We had a great conversation before the game, and after the game he was beyond gracious. He embraced me, more or less a total stranger, in a big hug almost as if he was congratulating me,” Morgan Coach Frank Rossi said. “He was very complimentary towards our players and our efforts. Given the circumstances, it makes me very happy he got that title.” Moses is the second active Coach in the CCC to die of cancer in the past year. Former Berlin Coach Mike Veneziano died last December. Barcher said the last time he saw his former Assistant Coach was at previous Bloomfield Athletic director Tammy Schondelmayer’s retirement party in June. “I had a nice chat with him. They looked good, they looked the same. I had no clue,” Barcher said. “Someone I’ve known for so long, it’s a hole that won’t be replaced. It’s been a sad morning for me as I’m sure it was for a lot of people.” [email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli