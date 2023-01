Coach Willie Fritz, whose Tulane Squad stunned Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, had but one desire concerning the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

“I wish it would have started this year,” Fritz said with a slight grin, knowing his 2022 Green Wave would have been in. “It’s huge for college football.”

The CFP is set to swell to a dozen teams following the 2024 regular season, meaning there is only one more year — this coming season — of the current four-team setup, which will be capped by the national title game at NRG Stadium. But the expanded playoff can’t arrive soon enough for coaches like Fritz and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, whose programs suddenly have a true on-field shot at national glory.

“Twelve teams is great for football,” said Traylor, who like Fritz was in town this month as a finalist for national Coach of the year at the Bear Bryant Awards. “Just use your common sense. If you only let four in (each year), there are going to be about eight that are going to have a chance to get in there. All the kids are going to go to the same eight schools.”

To Traylor’s point, since the four-team setup cranked up in 2014, only 14 programs have made the CFP, and seven of those are one-hit wonders. The other seven, led by Alabama with seven appearances, have made at least two playoffs.

The new format will immediately remove the exclusivity of the postseason party. For instance and as Fritz pointed out, Tulane of the American Athletic Conference would have been among the final dozen as one of the six highest-ranked league champions.

Is springing from four to 12 teams with a fresh start in December, however, watering down an already popular product? Fritz certainly doesn’t believe so, citing the rabid affection for basketball’s March Madness every spring.

“You have 68 teams that qualify for the NCAA basketball tournament,” Fritz said. “It gives everybody an opportunity, and the (12 teams) gives everybody a chance in any given (game). You go out there and play against a team that people may not think you have an opportunity to beat, and you can beat ’em. It’s big for everybody in college football.”

A couple of Stark examples this past season were Tulane’s 46-45 toppling of USC in the Cotton Bowl and TCU’s 51-45 surprise of Michigan in the CFP semifinals. The Horned Frogs became the first program from Texas to make the CFP and the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game after Oklahoma was 0-for-4. Georgia ultimately smoked TCU 65-7 in the national title game for the Bulldogs’ second consecutive championship.

Texas A&M narrowly missed making the CFP in 2020 and finished fifth in the final rankings. Had the future format been in place in 2020, the Aggies would have placed sixth and hosted a first-round playoff game against the 11th seed (in this case Indiana). The top four ranked teams earn a bye in the 12-team format.

In other words, Kyle Field would have been rocking just before Christmas in 2020, with the Winner taking on No. 3 Ohio State next in a Bowl setting.

“At the end of the year (right now) there are maybe six or seven teams that can get in the Playoffs at the end, when you’re talking about those last three weeks, maybe eight at the most,” A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said in voicing his support for the 12-team setup. “Now with 12, you may have 25 teams (in the mix). … Twelve, 15, 18 games across the country (late in the year) could still affect the playoff, and that will be good for college football.

“And it will help in recruiting for different schools and different leagues when they’re in the playoff more. You don’t have to go to certain schools to be there. This will just be good for college football overall.”

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian agrees, especially with the Longhorns and Oklahoma set to exit the Big 12 and join the chiseled SEC, Winner of 13 of the last 17 national titles, as soon as 2024 but no later than 2025. UT was 20th in the final CFP rankings in 2022 prior to a loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

“Why wouldn’t we want more games at the end of the year that people will want to watch … as the best teams go at it?” Sarkisian said. “That just gives us more great games to watch at the end of the year to find out who the best team is. That’s ultimately what we’re trying to find out.”

Mark Dantonio led Michigan State to the 2015 CFP semifinals, where the Spartans lost to Alabama, prior to retiring following the 2019 season. The well-regarded former Coach has watched as changes have swept through the college game, including one-time transfers without penalty and Athletes being able to legally benefit financially from their name, image and likeness.

Dantonio agreed with the four-team playoff when it was implemented nearly a decade ago. He’s adopting a wait-and-see approach on the 12-team format.

“When they went to four, they made it better; you go to 12, and that’s a lot,” Dantonio said. “In some cases, people are going to have to get used to maybe a 10-3 team being in the Championship game.”

Dantonio cited an NFL team’s opportunity to heat up late in the year and make a run in the Playoffs despite a merely decent showing in the regular season.

“It may happen just like in the NFL, and as long as people can handle that and say, ‘That’s the best football team,’ then that’s OK,” Dantonio said. “I don’t know that more is better. More is more financially, I can tell you that. Which is usually the case for making it. And if you don’t make the 12-team cutoff, what’s going to be the view of that football team? Success or not success?

“It’s, ‘Oh, we didn’t make the playoffs; we’re not very good.’ There are a lot of good football teams out there. It’s going to give people opportunities to play themselves in, (but) it’s still going to be difficult any way you cut it.”

Starting in 2024, the four highest-ranked league Champions will receive first-round byes, while the next four highest seeds will host first-round games. Varying prominent bowls will then handle the quarterfinals and semifinals on a rotating basis, with a neutral site set for the title game each year (just as now).

The bowls outside the 12-team CFP each season will continue pitching the notion of a postseason game as a reward for players and the chance for a program to grow going into the following season. That’s the idea, anyway.

Fritz is a former Sam Houston State Coach who led the Bearkats to three Playoffs from 2011-13 as part of a 20- and then 24-team Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) postseason.

“You (need to) do a good job of tying (the CFP) into the bowls, which I think they’re going to do,” Fritz said of what should be a primary responsibility of those calling the shots in college football. “The one thing you don’t want the student-athletes to lose is that Bowl game experience. When you’re in the FCS playoffs, it’s win or go home. You’re not worried about having fun. You’re worried about winning.

“I don’t know how you combine both, but there’s got to be a way.”