Coachella Valley’s golf community works to address water problems

The atmospheric Rivers that began pummeling California right after Christmas have produced more than enough snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain everywhere else to provide relief to those parts of the state dependent upon mother nature and the State Water Project for the bulk of their water needs — not permanent relief, but a timeout to regroup after the three driest years on record.

One good year can and will Restore a great deal of lost reserve capacity in the 1,500 holding tanks (reservoirs) that California constructed in the first 70 years of the 20th century to provide that portion of Southern California’s imported needs supplied by the State Water Project. However, one good year in California cannot and will not do much to raise the levels of those two mega-reservoirs known as Lake Mead and Lake Powell that supply water from the Colorado Basin.

