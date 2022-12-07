Coach WarmannYeafapoleeGonavator Moves 25-Men to Camp – FrontPageAfrica

Source: Margibi Sports Association Media Team

Monrovia – With just 13-days to the 2022-2023 NCSM Margibi County head Coach Warmann Yeafapolee Gonavator of Margibi County has named a 25-man team and subsequently moved them to camp.

The former Margibi FC tactician, who took charge of the team for the fifth time in a row, disclosed his name to his team during the weekend after months of justification.

The decision, which was prompted due to public outcry, was made officially at the open-air Nancy B. Doe Sports Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County on Saturday, 3 December during the team’s evening regular practice session.

In a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Margibi Sports Association, Abu G. Fofana, admitted of such and said that not only the football team but also the kickball team has completed the naming of its 25-man team.

When asked as to why the listing has not been made publicly, Chairman Fofana said that there are so many factors leading to such including technical knowledge of the rules, fitness of the player among others.

In addition, Margibi County will conclude its preparation with several test matches before the start of the tournament.

Margibi County next friendly Encounters include Grand Gedeh and Nimba Counties, St. Augustine, and LangoLippaye High School at the opened-air Nancy B. Doe Sports Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County before heading for Gbarnga Bong County.

Margibi County meets Grand Gedeh County on Wednesday, 7 December, St. Augustine Episcopal Mission High School on Thursday, 8 December while Lango Lippaye High School on Friday, 9 December.