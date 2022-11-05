Coach Tony Madlock Brings ‘Old School Grind’ to Alabama State Basketball

Tony Madlock hopes to Duplicate head football Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s first-year success for the Alabama State basketball program this season.

Tony Madlock is announced as the Alabama State University Men s Basketball head Coach at Hornets Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Credit:© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Entering his first season as head men’s basketball coach, Alabama State University’s Tony Madlock is more than prepared to replicate a triumphant season for the school’s football program.

“Relax and take notes” is an excerpt from a well-known hip-hop verse coined by the great Notorious BIG that later became the unforgettable refrain of a hit record by Memphis rap duo 8 Ball & MJG.

For Memphis native Madlock, he’s putting his favorite Hometown artists’ lyrics to action while observing the Fantastic season of ASU football with Eddie Robinson Jr.

Qualified and Humble

Alabama State (5-3) has already equaled their win total from a season ago. Coach Madlock acknowledges he’s paid close attention to the football team. He hopes his basketball team will have a similar turnaround as the football program. Media projects the Hornets will finish 10th in the SWAC following last season’s 9-21 record.

Madlock coached and played alongside Memphis Tigers head basketball Coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. His Division I experience will provide an effortless transition to Alabama State. Madlock had an impressive one-year stint as head coach at South Carolina State. However, his beginnings at ASU tenure were quite humbling despite his credentials.

“When I got the job, and before I stepped on campus, I had ten guys from the former team that jumped into the transfer portal. So I had to try to convince a couple of guys to come back. So you know how that works . I basically got a brand new team,” Madlock said. Despite the early challenges, he appears eager to begin a new chapter for Hornets basketball.

Feb 24, 2018; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head Coach Tony Madlock during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

Scroll to Continue

New Roster and Conference, Same Old School Mentality

Turning around the ASU Hornets basketball program will be more daunting for Madlock to navigate typical issues plaguing most HBCUs. “With HBCUs, you must get these money games,” Madlock emphasized. The Hornets scheduled 13 non-conference opponents, with only one being at home. It is also worth noting that 11 of the 13 non-conference games are deemed “money games” and will deliver much-needed funds to Alabama State.

One non-conference opponent stands out from the rest – the University of Memphis, Coach Madlock’s alma mater. His history with Memphis is well documented and equally important in his approach to the game, which hasn’t changed since donning the Tigers’ uniform as a player.

Hornets fans should expect a mentally and physically tough coaching style which he describes as the “GRIND” for the team. Madlock is Molding a new identity for the Bama State hoopsters, and no one knows this grind better than Madlock’s son TJ. He transferred from South Carolina State to join his father’s ASU team as a player.

Madlock noted, “my son is kind of that bridge. He’s the guy that says, ‘Hey man, don’t worry about some of the stuff he’s saying, let it come in one ear and process it, then let it come out the other,’ because I coach these guys pretty hard.”

Tony Madlock is announced as the Alabama State University Men s Basketball head Coach poses with Athletic director Jason Cable and President Quinton Ross at Hornets Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Credit: © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Madlock’s Challenge

In addition to TJ, three Assistant coaches followed Madlock from South Carolina State, but several Assistant coaches are new to ASU. Comparatively, the Alabama State football team welcomed 18 transfers this past season, including starting quarterback Dematrius Davis. Perhaps there are similarities for Madlock just as they were for Robinson.

No matter how big the challenge looms, Tony Madlock is confident he will get the job done in the SWAC following a year in the MEAC, which is regarded as a Tougher basketball conference.

South Carolina State’s basketball program had one win for the entire year before Tony Madlock’s arrival. In his lone season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, their record improved with fifteen victories.

At first glance, Alabama State University may have hired the right man for the job in hopes recent history repeats itself for Hornets basketball as it did for football.