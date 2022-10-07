Coach Taylor brings Beyond Basketball to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – “I’ve always had a vision for women to share a space.”

That’s why Texas A&M Head Women’s Basketball Coach Joni Taylor says she started the Beyond Basketball organization in 2015. That year she became Head Coach of the University of Georgia Women’s Basketball team.

“Women are so much for so many,” Taylor said. “We’re mothers, we’re wives, we’re daughters, we’re sisters, we’re CEOs, we’re stay-at-home moms, we’re community leaders. We’re always giving, giving, giving. But who’s filling our cup?”

Beyond Basketball is an organization that aims to provide women in the community with a space to learn, recharge, network and serve.

Each Beyond Basketball meeting will take place on the second Wednesday of each month at 8a.m. on the third floor of Reed Arena, beginning on Oct. 12.

An annual membership costs $125 which includes breakfast, a VIP card, a Beyond Basketball shirt and more. The cost for a single meeting is $25. For more information or to RSVP, contact the executive director of external operations, marketing, and strategic relations Angela Jones at mailto:[email protected]

